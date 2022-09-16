Cool Roof Coatings Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 5.45 Billion by 2027, Globally, at 6.72% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Rising energy consumption, shifting consumer preferences toward affordable and long-lasting coatings, and rising customer acceptance are anticipated to propel the global Cool Roof Coatings Market throughout the forecast years

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cool Roof Coatings Market" By Product (Elastomeric/White and IR Reflective/Colored), By Application (low-sloped, Steep-sloped, and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the market was valued at USD 3.23 Billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% to reach USD 5.45 Billion by 2027, over the forecast period.

Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Overview

Cool coat technologies have been reported as an effective method of lowering energy usage in hot climate locations. The Cool Roof Rating Council (CRRC) develops dependable and exact methods for evaluating these products' thermal emittance and solar reflectance. It also organises and regulates numerous roofing materials, such as coatings. Over the projected period, the market for cool roof coatings is expected to increase significantly. The market is divided into two categories: Elastomeric/White and IR Reflective/Colored. The market is divided into three categories: slow-sloped, steep-sloped, and others. Residential, commercial, and industrial customers use cool roof coatings.

Over the upcoming years, the global cool roof coatings market is anticipated to be driven by a shift in consumer preferences toward affordable and durable coatings and rising customer acceptance. Additionally, the implementation of green building rules in the development of commercial and residential structures has been compelled by rising energy costs and global warming. In the upcoming years, the market is anticipated to grow. Additionally, it is estimated that the energy savings provided by this product and the growing consumer preference for energy savings will drive the market during the predicted years.

Key Players

The major players in the market are The Dow Chemical Company, KST Coatings (Sherwin-Williams), Nippon Paints, Sika Sarnafil, Valspar, Nutech Paints, GAF Materials, Monarch Industries, and Excel Coatings.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cool Roof Coatings Market On the basis of Product, Application, End-use, and Geography.

Cool Roof Coatings Market, by Product

o Elastomeric/White



o IR Reflective/Colored

Cool Roof Coatings Market, by Application

o Low-sloped



o Steep-sloped



o Others

Cool Roof Coatings Market, by End-Use

o Residential



o Commercial



o Industrial

Cool Roof Coatings Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

