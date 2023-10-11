Converge Technology Solutions Appoints Patrick Haupt as Managing Director of Converge Germany

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Haupt to Managing Director of Germany, effective December 1st, 2023.

An experienced and trusted director with 30+ years of market experience in computing, software, security, storage, and IT services within the German Public Sector ecosystem, Patrick joins Converge after serving as Sales Director of Client Computing for Fujitsu for over 10 years. Previously, he held roles ranging from sales development to engagement/project management to financial services. In his role as Managing Director, Patrick joins Peter Klein and Mathias Harms on the Converge Executive Leadership Team and will be responsible for directing Converge's solutions/sales strategy, services expansion, and end to end operations across all of Germany. Additionally, as Converge continues its ongoing process of global transformation and integration, Patrick will lead the Company's efforts in consolidating and integrating Deqster, GfdB, REDNET, and Visucom into One Converge Germany, going to market as a single entity to advance and evolve Converge's global commitment to continuous improvement to our client experience and customer success. Furthermore, developing, retaining, and expanding the skills and capabilities of all of our employees across Germany is at the foundation of Converge Technology Solutions global business model.

"Converge is excited to announce the appointment of Patrick Haupt as Managing Director of Converge Germany and to have someone with his level of knowledge and experience leading our One Converge Germany team," stated Greg Berard, Global CEO and President of Converge. "Patrick's background across the Public sector, his awareness of the evolution of IT across Germany, and his wide range of skills and expertise as a trusted leader in the German market make him a seamless fit within our current Converge ecosystem and for the ongoing expansion of Converge Germany."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.