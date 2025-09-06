Connected Motorcycle Market worth $3.40 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global connected motorcycle market is projected to reach USD 3.40 billion by 2032, growing from USD 0.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 33.1%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Top OEMs like Honda, Yamaha, BMW Motorrad, and Ducati are firmly integrating sophisticated safety and connectedness technologies, such as radar-based cruising control, blind spot detection, crash notifications, and cloud-connected diagnostics, into their motorcycles, raising the level of rider protection and real-time knowledge about the vehicles. At the same time, others like Ather Energy, NIU, and Zero Motorcycles are setting the new standard by making extensive connectivity an integral aspect of their electric offerings. The change indicates an overall industry paradigm shift, as the connectedness product feature goes from the high-end add-on option to an expectation standard, particularly in the fast-growing 125–300cc electric motorcycle space.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=16392581

Browse in-depth TOC on "Connected Motorcycle Market"

215 - Tables

110 - Figures

370 - Pages

The scooter/moped segment is projected to account for a significant share during the forecast period.

The scooter/moped segment is projected to account for a significant share of the connected motorcycle market by 2032. The growth of the market is driven by the dominance of scooters/mopeds in urban mobility and electrification trends. Globally, more than 70% of electric two-wheelers sold today are scooters/mopeds, and connectivity is now bundled as a default feature by leading OEMs, such as NIU, Ather, Ola Electric, Bajaj, and Hero MotoCorp, who integrate cloud-based diagnostics, app-linked navigation, anti-theft tracking, and smart-charging optimization even into entry-level models. This push is strongest in Asia Pacific, where India and China account for over 80% of global scooter sales, and government-backed electrification schemes (such as India's FAME II subsidies and China's EV quota policies) accelerate EV adoption and embedded telematics. In parallel, last-mile delivery operators and e-commerce fleets (e.g., Swiggy, Zomato, Grab, Go-Jek) demand real-time telematics for routing, driver scoring, and predictive maintenance, forcing OEMs to integrate connectivity into volume-selling models. As regulators mandate connected features to ensure safety, tackle congestion, and curb emissions, scooters/mopeds are set to become primary connected mobility nodes.

The vehicle health & diagnostics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the vehicle health & diagnostics segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by electrification, predictive maintenance, and the need to meet compliance. Unlike infotainment or the safety-call feature, diagnostics is fast becoming a foundation capability as motorcycles are transforming from mechanical products into data-driven platforms. The best catalyst by far is electrification. Battery health monitoring, thermal management, and charging diagnostics are now critical to electric two-wheelers, especially in Asia, which is amid large-scale EV scooter deployments. High-end OEMs, such as BMW and Harley-Davidson, are incorporating predictive diagnostics into connected dashboards and smartphones. At the same time, the Japanese majors like Yamaha and Honda concentrate on commuter motorcycles and shared mobility diagnostics.

Regionally, Europe leads regulatory-driven adoption of connected motorcycles, with UNECE cybersecurity and software-update mandates pushing OEMs to integrate secure diagnostics as part of compliance. The US market is evolving through insurance-linked telematics and fleet diagnostics services. At the same time, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region by volume, with India and China pushing real-time fleet health monitoring for urban mobility and delivery ecosystems.

Today's industry direction is transitioning from reactive fault detection to predictive analytics and OTA-enabled diagnostics so that OEMs can create recurring revenue through subscription services and lifecycle optimization. Diagnostics is no longer a mere support capability but is becoming a strategic differentiator for connected mobility OEMs competing in the space.

Europe is projected to be the third-fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to be the third-fastest-growing market. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Strict environmental & cybersecurity regulations and a premium rider base fuel growth in Europe. The phased roll-out of UNECE R155 (cybersecurity) and R156 (software-update management) mandates OEMs to ship secure, always-connected telematics. Low-emission zones and congestion charges in major cities further spur the demand for navigation, e-call, anti-theft tracking, and V2X-ready systems. Stringent regulations are also driving growth in Europe. For example, motorcycle-specific safety regulations like CEN/TS 17249 mandate eCall devices with automatic crash detection and SOS messaging. As a result, brands such as BMW Motorrad, Ducati, and KTM embed advanced rider-assistance features like blind-spot monitoring and lane-change alerts. As electrification progresses in France, Spain, the Netherlands, and Nordic countries, electric two-wheelers require embedded telematics to provide features like battery analytics, geofencing, smart charging, and remote diagnostics. This need is expected to drive growth in Europe.

Key Market Players of Connected Motorcycle Industry:

Prominent players in the Connected Motorcycle Companies include Honda (Japan), Yamaha Motor Co. (Japan), BMW Motorrad (Germany), Ducati (Italy), KTM AG (Austria), Harley-Davidson/LiveWire (US), Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Qualcomm (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Sibros (US), HERE Technologies (Netherlands), and TomTom (Netherlands).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=16392581

This report provides insights on:

Market Dynamics: Analysis of key drivers (adoption of safety & security features and growth in the two-wheeler industry), restraints (absence of connected standards & uniform platform and lack of IoT-enabled infrastructure), opportunities (growing communication technology & network innovations and integration of payment services), and challenges (cybersecurity vulnerabilities and software maintenance & OTA challenges)

Analysis of key drivers (adoption of safety & security features and growth in the two-wheeler industry), restraints (absence of connected standards & uniform platform and lack of IoT-enabled infrastructure), opportunities (growing communication technology & network innovations and integration of payment services), and challenges (cybersecurity vulnerabilities and software maintenance & OTA challenges) Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product & service launches in the connected motorcycle market

Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product & service launches in the connected motorcycle market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets across varied regions

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets across varied regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the connected motorcycle market

Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the connected motorcycle market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market share, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players, namely Honda ( Japan ), Yamaha ( Japan ), BMW Motorrad ( Germany ), Harley Davidson (US), among others

Related Reports:

Connected Car Market

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market

Get access to the latest updates on Connected Motorcycle Companies and Connected Motorcycle Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg