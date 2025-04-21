Concrete Sealers Market worth $2.95 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Concrete Sealers Market by Type (Water-Based, Solvent-Based), Function (Topical Sealers, Penetrating Sealers, Other Functions), Application (Residential, Non-residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", concrete sealers market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2024 and reach USD 2.95 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2024 and 2030.

Concrete sealers are currently in high demand due to the advancements in sealer technology. Recent improvements in concrete sealer technology, including nanotechnology and eco-friendly formulations, are driving the market growth. Sealers with a nanotech base penetrate deeper into the concrete's pores, creating a substantial barrier to moisture, chemicals, and abrasion. UV-resistant additives guard against discoloration, deterioration, and fading from the sun, providing lasting durability. In modern sealers, increased breathability enables moisture trapped within the coating to escape and reduces the coating system's blistering and peeling, which is excellent for indoor or outdoor applications. The latest eco-friendly sealers include bio-based and low-VOC sealers, which help meet sustainability commitments and environmental protection without compromising performance.

Solvent-based sealers to be second-largest type segment in concrete sealers market, in terms of value, during forecast period

The solvent-based sealers segment is estimated to be the second-largest type in the concrete sealers market in terms of value during the forecast period. Solvent-based concrete sealers perform well in extreme conditions and provide maximum protection for heavy traffic areas, chemical protection, and wearing protection. These sealers form a hard and impenetrable barrier ideal for industrial, garage, and warehouse floors, where durability is crucial. The durability of a solvent-based sealer reduces maintenance, increases lifespan, and offers protection for concrete surfaces, making solvent sealers a popular choice for maximum protection in commercial and industrial applications.

Penetrating sealers to be fastest-growing segment, in terms of value, in concrete sealers market during forecast period

Penetrating sealers is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the concrete sealers market during the forecast period. Penetrating sealers penetrate the concrete pores to create an internal protection layer instead of remaining on the surface. The penetrating ability offers extra durability against water, oils, and chemicals while allowing breathability. Their long-lasting performance seals the surface, which reduces the need for constant reapplication and provides an economical solution for residential and commercial use when minimal maintenance is required.

Residential to be second-largest application segment of concrete sealers market, in terms of value, during forecast period

The residential segment is estimated to be the second-largest application in the concrete sealers market in terms of value during the forecast period. Concrete surfaces around homes are subject to rain and snow, UV light, and freeze-thaw cycles, which can lead to cracking, spalling, and discoloration of the concrete. Sealers create a protective barrier that helps avoid water infiltration, limit surface degradation, and resist weather-related wear. Homeowners in severe climates prefer sealers for protecting driveways and foundations for prolonged durability and expensive repairs.

South America to register second-highest CAGR in concrete sealers market, in terms of value, during forecast period

South America is projected to register the second-highest CAGR in the concrete sealers market in terms of value during the forecast period. With growing urbanization across countries in South America, infrastructure development is boosting the construction industry. Governments are investing in infrastructure development to support the growing population in cities, providing opportunities for protective coatings to prolong the life of concrete structures. Sealers prevent excessive wear and early breakdown due to heavy use and environmental factors, making them suitable for new construction and public works.

Key Market Players

Key players profiled in this report include Sika AG (Switzerland), RPM International Inc. (US), Arkema (France), Mapei S.P.A. (Italy), PPG Industries Inc. (US), Prosoco (US), BASF SE (Germany), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Sherwin-Williams Company (US), and Evonik Industries AG (Germany).

