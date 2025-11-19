Common-mode Chokes Market worth $0.92 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global common-mode chokes market is projected to grow from USD 0.70 billion in 2025 to USD 0.92 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Common-mode chokes are being increasingly adopted across various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, industrial automation, telecommunications, and power systems, to suppress electromagnetic interference (EMI) and enhance circuit reliability. These components are vital in filtering unwanted noise signals while allowing differential currents to pass, ensuring the stable operation of electronic devices. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing miniaturization of consumer electronics, and expanding deployment of 5G and IoT infrastructure. Additionally, stringent electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) regulations and the trend toward energy-efficient, high-speed power conversion accelerate product innovation. The continuous shift toward compact, high-performance designs positions common-mode chokes as essential components in modern electronic and electrical systems worldwide.

By type, the signal line segment is expected to witness the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rapid technological advancements in AI and IoT lead to increased demand for high-speed data transmission by consumer electronics manufacturers. Electronic component manufacturers are adopting electrical filters (common-mode chokes) to eliminate interference on a signal line, reduce common-mode noise, and offer steady and reliable current without interruption. The common-mode choke is one of the parts of the filter circuit. These common-mode chokes are bilateral filters that reduce EMI on the signal line. Additionally, these chokes prevent themselves from emitting EMI and avoid affecting the standard operation of electronic equipment functioning in the same electromagnetic environment. The rapid development of components, such as displays and cameras, integrated into personal computers, and the increased demand for smart home solutions, has accelerated the requirement for high-speed data transmission, providing an opportunity for the providers of signal line common-mode chokes.

By industry, the consumer electronics segment to capture the largest share of the common-mode chokes market during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics segment holds the largest share of the common-mode choke market because this segment ships the highest volumes of compact, connectivity-rich devices that require consistent EMI suppression and power-integrity solutions. Smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, wireless earbuds, smart speakers, and a growing array of smart-home appliances all embed switching power supplies, high-speed data interfaces (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, SerDes), and RF modules that generate and are sensitive to common-mode noise, driving widespread CMC use across multiple nodes in each device. Additionally, stringent EMI/EMC regulations and the need for enhanced efficiency and communication reliability are further accelerating the adoption of common-mode chokes across consumer electronics applications.

North America is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North American Common-mode chokes, comprising the US, Canada, and Mexico, are witnessing tremendous growth driven by the growing adoption of smart home devices and connected technologies. This is a key factor driving the development of the common-mode chokes industry in North America, as these applications require enhanced EMI suppression to ensure reliable and efficient device performance. North America is expected to account for a significant portion of the common-mode chokes market during the forecast period, as the region is a technology hub witnessing advancements in industrial automation and the Industry 4.0 revolution. In recent years, massive investments have been made in the residential air conditioning market, data centers, and telecom infrastructure, paving the way for increased demand for common-mode chokes. Several standards related to emissions from electronics and susceptibility levels will increase the adoption of common-mode chokes in the region.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the common-mode chokes companies include TDK Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), YAGEO Group (Taiwan), Bourns, Inc. (US), Laird Technologies, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Sumida Corporation (Japan), Littelfuse, Inc. (US), among others.

