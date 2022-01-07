Colorful culture eases stress

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn on traditional Bouyei culture in Guiyang

How would you like to have a cup of rice wine after a fancy dinner, do some batik and enjoy a herb bath in a hot spring? Follow Canadian vlogger Kirk to see how traditional Bouyei culture is surviving and thriving in Guiyang, capital of SW China's Guizhou province.