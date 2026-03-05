COGNITA EXPANDS LATIN AMERICAN FOOTPRINT WITH THE ENGLISH INSTITUTE IN CHILE

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognita, a leading global schools group, today announced that The English Institute in Providencia, a commune of Santiago, Chile, has joined its worldwide community of over 90 schools across 21 countries. This acquisition – Cognita's 18th school in Chile – marks an exciting milestone in the group's growing presence in Latin America and brings new opportunities for collaboration, innovation and professional growth to both The English Institute and Cognita's global network of colleagues.

Founded in 1976, The English Institute has built a longstanding reputation for academic excellence, delivering the Chilean national curriculum within a bilingual Spanish-English environment for students aged 3 to 18. Deeply rooted in its community, the school promotes mutual respect, positive coexistence and active participation in the educational journey.

Josep Caubet, Chief Executive Officer for Latin America at Cognita, said:



"We are proud to welcome The English Institute to Cognita's global community. With its strong bilingual tradition, deep roots in Santiago, and clear educational vision, The English Institute has long been a trusted choice for families in Santiago. We look forward to learning from its community as much as contributing to it. Together, we hope to enrich learning experiences for students, invest in the growth and wellbeing of teachers and colleagues, and open up new opportunities through Cognita's global network."

Macarena Mc Phee, Principal of The English Institute, said:



"This marks an exciting milestone in our history. The English Institute has always looked outward – embracing English as a bridge to the world, while remaining deeply connected to Chile. Becoming part of Cognita gives our students access to a global community of schools and ideas. It also supports the growth and collaboration of our teachers and helps us continue evolving as a school – without losing what makes our community special."

The English Institute's approach combines experiential learning with collaborative practice to develop strong cognitive and social skills. Ethical and values-based education also sits at the heart of its model, supporting the holistic development of every student.

By joining Cognita, The English Institute students gain access to global exchange programmes, offering the chance to experience school and outdoor activities in a different country. Educators and school leaders will also be able to participate in exchange opportunities and bespoke professional learning programmes, developed in partnership with the world-leading UCL Institute of Education.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools currently spanning more than 20 countries that share one common purpose: to help young people thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000+ teaching and support staff in the care and education of 100,000 students across five regions and offers multiple recognised academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepare them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926124/Cognita.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244643/5836071/Cognita_Logo.jpg