Cognita Announces Appointment of New Group CEO

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognita, a leading global schools group, is delighted to announce that David Baldwin has been appointed Group CEO with immediate effect.

David Baldwin, Group CEO of Cognita

Since joining Cognita in 2018, David has worked at the heart of the organisation, holding senior education leadership roles in the UK and partnering closely with schools across the group. He is widely regarded as an effective and respected leader, with deep expertise in K–12 education and a strong understanding of Cognita's culture and communities. In his most recent role as the first CEO, Cognita Middle East he led the business through a period of rapid growth, demonstrating strong leadership and building a regional presence that now spans 14 schools, over 5 countries, educating more than 23,000 students.

In his new role, as Group CEO, David will now lead the wider organisation into an exciting new chapter, bringing energy, commitment and continuity for the group.

His appointment follows a comprehensive and rigorous search process led by a sub-committee of the Cognita Board of Directors and supported by one of the world's leading professional recruitment firms. A strong field of external candidates were engaged, and after careful deliberation, David emerged as the clear standout choice.

Jacob Polny, CEO, Jacobs Capital & Chairman of Cognita's Board of Directors commented: "We are truly delighted that David will lead Cognita into an exciting new chapter. His appointment will bring stability, continuity and optimism to the company. He leads with purpose, operates with integrity, and as a passionate educator, never loses sight of why we do this work."

David Baldwin, Group CEO, Cognita, added: "It is an enormous privilege to step into this role, for which I am incredibly proud and grateful. For more than twenty years, education has been my passion and life's work and over that time, I have seen first-hand the brilliant things people do every single day to help schools truly thrive. I am excited to build on the strong foundations, help our schools focus their energy on what matters most – the students, and build a culture where people feel trusted, supported, and proud of the difference they make."

The Cognita Board of Directors sincerely thanks Andreas Tolpeit, for his leadership as Group CEO (Interim) over the past months. During this period, Andreas provided continuity and ongoing momentum leading important work on the Group's strategic direction, operating model and performance priorities. The Board appreciates his contributions and support in strengthening the Group's foundations and positioning it well for the future. Andreas will now resume his role as Group CFO. At the same time, Stuart Millman, currently Chief Financial Officer, Middle East, will move into the position of CEO, Middle East (Interim), with immediate effect.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools currently spanning more than 20 countries that share one common purpose: to help young people thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000+ teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students across five regions and offers multiple recognised academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

