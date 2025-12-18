COGNITA STRENGHTHENS ITS PRESENCE IN EUROPE WITH THE ADDITION OF LICEO SOROLLA, ITS TENTH SCHOOL IN SPAIN

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognita, a leading global schools group, today announced that Liceo Sorolla International School in Madrid, Spain, has joined its worldwide community of over 100 schools across 21 countries.

The renowned family-founded school, steeped in more than 60 years of history, is Cognita's tenth in Spain, and fifth in Madrid. This brings new opportunities for collaboration, innovation and professional growth to both Liceo Sorolla and Cognita's network of 21,000 colleagues worldwide.

Founded in 1963 by three families who remain at the helm today, Liceo Sorolla offers a future-focused educational experience built on active learning, trilingual education (Spanish, English, and French), and a strong international outlook. The school is home to more than 1,000 students aged 2 to 18, representing 25 nationalities.

Liceo Sorolla delivers both the Spanish national curriculum and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, achieving exceptional academic outcomes – including a 100% IB pass rate since the programme was introduced in 2016. This academic excellence is reinforced by a comprehensive wellbeing framework that includes personalised tutoring and a Personal Improvement Plan for every student – in line with Cognita's longstanding commitment to wellbeing, underpinned by its Be Well Charter.

Germà Rigau, Managing Director Continental Europe at Cognita, said:

"We are proud to welcome Liceo Sorolla into the Cognita community. Liceo Sorolla has built a strong, caring school community rooted in academic ambition, innovation and student wellbeing. This also marks an exciting milestone for Cognita, as it becomes our tenth school in Spain and fifth in Madrid. We look forward to working closely with the school to further enrich learning experiences for our students, both locally and across our global network."

Carlos Llorente Alonso, Director of Liceo Sorolla, said:

"We are delighted to join the Cognita community. For over six decades, our school has combined academic excellence with innovation, wellbeing and a strong international outlook to prepare students for the world beyond the classroom. Embarking on this new chapter will further strengthen this mission – expanding opportunities for our students, investing in our teachers, and fostering collaboration across a truly global community. We look forward to working together to continue nurturing confident, curious and engaged global citizens."

