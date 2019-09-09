Cody Coyote's New Album "Ma'iingnag" Exemplifies a Teaching we Should All Hear in 2019

"With this new album I hope to help others with their healing journeys through shared experiences and hope that they may find something relatable and tangible that can become a support for them", said Cody Coyote. "For this project, I had to dive deep and revisit certain experiences that I have endured, which admittedly was healing in itself for me to write about. After much thought I came to an understanding that through vulnerability comes both strength and healing, with that I wanted to share this with whoever is willing and ready to listen".

This collaboration displays the magic that can happen between artists, even if it's from across borders and the outstanding sounds that can come from that as well. From Cody Coyote on vocals to producers from various parts of the world, this record is a cross collaborative project that will make waves worldwide. Producers on the album include the likes of BOA, M8 Beatz, Zago, Pandora Nightz, Hi-Hater Music and Kirill Koryakovsky.

With determination to initiate positive change in the world today, Cody Coyote hopes to reach those who are facing certain struggles in their day to day lives as well as those who have had similar challenges and experiences as he has. "Ma'iinganag" is also dedicated in honour of his mother Brenda Purcell who passed away from cancer in August 2018 and who played a vital part in him becoming the person he is today.



"Ma'iinganag" is currently available on all platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5d5y2hLHJ97x2I1u1VJ9pw

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/ca/album/maiinganag/1476956234

Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/album/115737565



promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact: Bruce Barber (brucebarber@alexanderkenneth.com), (1-(416)-574-7244) Or Cody Purcell (codycoyotemusic@gmail.com), (1-(613)-501-4730), www.codycoyotemusic.com

