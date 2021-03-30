Clover Hogan, Killer Mike and 10 other change-makers to seek advice from the Dalai Lama - ONE Better World Collective
30 Mar, 2021, 07:00 BST
LONDON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In these unprecedented times, 12 influencers are seeking guidance from the Dalai Lama during a live event to deliver actionable hope for humanity.
The one-hour event, organized by ONE Better World Collective, will take place Monday, April 12th, 2021, at 09.00 AM IST on the Dalai Lama's social media channels. For more information, visit www.dalailama.com/live Register for the rebroadcast at www.onebetterworld.org Participants by region:
England -
Clover Hogan
Climate activist, eco-anxiety researcher, founder of Force of Nature, and popular podcast host
U.S. & Canada -
Michael Render, aka Killer Mike
Grammy-award winning rapper, businessman, activist and host of a popular Netflix series, he is a powerful voice for social justice
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Indigenous singer-songwriter, Oscar-winning composer, actress, author, social activist; she penned Universal Soldier, the definitive anti-war anthem of our times and the famed Up Where We Belong
Béatrice Martin, aka Coeur de pirate
Award-winning singer-songwriter, pianist and advocate for LGBTQ persons
Stephanie Benedetto
Corporate attorney, co-founder of Queen of Raw, bringing sustainability to the textile industry
Susan Rockefeller
Conservationist, filmmaker, artist, and editor-in-chief of Musings magazine
Emmanuel Jal
Award-winning Canadian recording artist, actor, peace activist and former Sudanese child soldier
Xiuhtezcatl Martinez
Hip hop artist and Indigenous climate activist
Mozhdah Jamalzadah
Afghan-Canadian singer, women's rights advocate, called 'The Oprah of Afghanistan'
Massey Whiteknife
Indigenous two-spirited entrepreneur, entertainer, featured in a hit reality tv show
Vivienne Harr
Founder of Make a Stand to combat child slavery and teen CEO of the Laudato Tree Project
Pakistan -
Raheen Fatima
13-year-old children's rights advocate, comedian, speaker
Organizers:
ONE Better World Collective is a global network of recognized change-makers, united in a #Heart2Heart approach to form innovative collaborations and advance the UN SDGs. We span 7 continents and 50 nations, with a goal to reach 1 billion before 2030. Ian Speirs, founder, will moderate the event. www.onebetterworld.org LinkedIn: One Better World Collective Facebook/Instagram/Twitter: @OBWcollective
Be the Love is a France-based meditation program to accelerate Agenda 2030. Founder and biographer to the Dalaï Lama, Sofia Stril-Rever, will host the event. www.bethelove.global (French only)
Press enquiries:
Sandy SY Lee, OBWC Chief of Strategy
M: (+44) 74 1189 8050
sandy@onebetterworld.org
PR / Interviews:
Josée Lusignan, OBWC Co-founder
M: (+1) 613 668 7238
josee@onebetterworld.org
SOURCE ONE Better World Collective
