Cloud Security Market worth $59.34 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Cloud Security Market is projected to grow from USD 34.37 billion in 2026 to USD 59.34 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.

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Cloud Security Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 34.37 billion

USD 34.37 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 59.34 billion

USD 59.34 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 11.5%

Cloud Security Market Trends & Insights:

By deployment mode, hybrid cloud will be the fastest-growing segment from 2026 to 2031.

By offering, the platform/solutions segment is expected to dominate the market by capturing the largest market share in 2026.

By type, the cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

By vertical, the healthcare and life sciences segment is likely to record the highest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of 32.2% of the Cloud Security Market in 2026.

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The rising frequency and sophistication of cyber threats are pushing organizations to adopt advanced cloud security solutions that provide real-time detection, automated response, and proactive risk management. At the same time, stringent regulatory and data protection requirements are compelling enterprises to implement robust security controls, ensure compliance, and maintain data sovereignty across cloud environments. These factors are accelerating investments in unified security platforms that can protect sensitive data, enforce policies consistently, and address evolving threat landscapes across multicloud and hybrid infrastructures.

Based on type, the cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The CNAPP segment is gaining strong traction as organizations increasingly seek to consolidate multiple cloud security tools into a unified platform that delivers end-to-end protection across development, infrastructure, and runtime environments. This shift is driven by the need to reduce operational complexity, improve visibility, and enable consistent policy enforcement across multi-cloud architectures. According to Palo Alto Networks, in October 2025, more than 60% of Prisma Cloud customers started adopting integrated CNAPP capabilities to replace standalone solutions such as CSPM and CWPP. Microsoft highlighted in April 2025 that a majority of Defender for Cloud users are leveraging combined posture management and workload protection features, reflecting growing preference for platform-based security. Wiz stated in 2025 that a large share of its enterprise deployments relies on agentless CNAPP approaches to achieve rapid visibility across cloud environments. The rise of containerized applications, Kubernetes adoption, and DevSecOps practices is also accelerating demand for CNAPP, as these environments require continuous monitoring and automated remediation. Vendors are embedding AI-driven analytics to prioritize risks and streamline incident response. As enterprises continue to modernize applications and adopt microservices architectures, CNAPP is emerging as a foundational component of cloud security strategies.

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By deployment mode, the hybrid cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hybrid cloud segment is experiencing strong growth as enterprises continue to operate a combination of on-premises infrastructure and public cloud environments to meet regulatory, operational, and performance requirements. This model allows organizations to retain control over sensitive workloads while leveraging the scalability of public cloud services. As a result, there is increasing demand for security solutions that can provide consistent visibility, policy enforcement, and threat detection across both environments. According to Microsoft, in 2024, more than 70% of its enterprise customers operate in hybrid cloud environments, highlighting the importance of unified security platforms. Cisco noted in March 2026 that a significant portion of organizations are integrating networking and security controls to manage distributed workloads across hybrid infrastructures. Amazon Web Services also stated in 2025 that customers are increasingly connecting private environments with public cloud services to support compliance and operational flexibility. The growth of edge computing and distributed applications is reinforcing hybrid adoption, as data is processed across multiple locations. Security vendors are responding by offering solutions that integrate identity, access management, and threat intelligence across environments. This trend is driving the development of platforms that deliver seamless protection regardless of the deployment model.

By region, North America is likely to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

North America continues to lead the Cloud Security Market due to its early adoption of cloud technologies, strong presence of major vendors, and high awareness of cybersecurity risks across enterprises. Organizations in the region are investing in advanced security platforms to address evolving threats and comply with regulatory requirements. According to CrowdStrike, in August 2025, more than 75% of its revenue was generated from customers in North America, reflecting strong demand for cloud-native security solutions. Zscaler highlighted in 2024 that a large share of its enterprise customer base is concentrated in the region, driven by the rapid adoption of zero-trust architectures. IBM also noted in 2025 that enterprises in North America started prioritizing integrated security platforms to manage complex multi-cloud environments and ensure compliance. The region benefits from a mature digital infrastructure and a well-established ecosystem of cloud providers, cybersecurity vendors, and technology partners. High-profile cyber incidents and stringent regulatory frameworks are encouraging organizations to strengthen their security posture. This combination of technological maturity, vendor presence, and investment capacity positions North America as the largest market for cloud security solutions.

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Top Companies in Cloud Security Market:

The Top Companies in Cloud Security Market include Microsoft (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), AWS (US), Wiz (US), Zscaler (US), Fortinet (US), Akamai (US), Cloudflare (US), IBM (US), CrowdStrike (US), SentinelOne (US), Check Point (Israel), Trend Micro (Japan), Cisco (US), Netskope (US), Qualys (US), Tenable (US), Rapid7 (US), Orca Security (US), Sysdig (US), Menlo Security (US), Aqua Security (US), SecPod (India), Plexicus (Spain), and Upwind Security (US).

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