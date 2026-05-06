Climate Risk Management Market worth $19.08 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Climate Risk Management Market is projected to grow from USD 8.59 billion in 2026 to USD 19.08 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 283 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Climate Risk Management Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Climate Risk Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 8.59 billion

USD 8.59 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 19.08 billion

USD 19.08 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 17.3%

Climate Risk Management Market Trends & Insights:

Growth is driven by the increasing need to quantify exposure to physical hazards, transition pressures, and climate-related financial impacts across assets, supply chains, and investment portfolios.

By offering, the climate risk APIs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

By technology, the geospatial & remote sensing segment is estimated to account for a market share of 33.78% in 2026.

By application, the carbon accounting & emissions management segment is projected to achieve the highest growth rate of 19.2% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

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The Climate Risk Management Market is expanding rapidly as organizations strengthen resilience frameworks and embed climate intelligence into enterprise-wide decision processes. Growth is driven by the increasing need to quantify exposure to physical hazards, transition pressures, and climate-related financial impacts across assets, supply chains, and investment portfolios. Demand intensifies as enterprises deploy geospatial analytics, scenario-based modeling, and emissions intelligence systems to continuously assess vulnerability under evolving climate pathways. The market is further shaped by advancements, such as AI-enabled hazard forecasting, API-based climate data integration, and cloud-native resilience platforms that improve scalability and interoperability across governance structures. These developments enable organizations to identify climate exposure earlier, refine adaptation strategies, and strengthen long-term asset protection across financial services, infrastructure, energy, and real estate environments.

By vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to dominate the market in 2026.

The BFSI sector is expected to account for the largest share in the Climate Risk Management Market during the forecast period due to its direct exposure to climate-related financial risk, portfolio vulnerability, and evolving regulatory disclosure requirements. Financial institutions continuously assess physical and transition risks across lending portfolios, insurance underwriting, investment strategies, and operational assets. Climate risk platforms are widely implemented to support scenario analysis, stress testing, and capital allocation decisions under multiple decarbonization and hazard pathways. Integration with enterprise risk management systems, ESG reporting tools, and regulatory compliance frameworks enables automated climate data ingestion and improved visibility into exposure concentrations across sectors and geographies. The increasing emphasis on climate-adjusted financial planning, sustainable finance commitments, and prudential supervision further strengthens the dominant position of BFSI within the Climate Risk Management Market. As banks, insurers, and asset managers embed resilience metrics into core financial decision-making, demand for advanced climate intelligence solutions continues to expand across the sector.

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By technology, the AI & ML segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

In the climate risk management landscape, AI and machine learning are witnessing accelerated adoption by transforming how organizations interpret complex environmental, financial, and operational datasets. These technologies address the limitations of static risk models by processing high-volume geospatial inputs, emissions inventories, satellite observations, and policy variables to generate dynamic, forward-looking climate insights. Advanced algorithms enhance hazard forecasting accuracy, improve detection of vulnerability patterns, and strengthen probabilistic modeling across physical and transition risk scenarios. Leading enterprise platforms are embedding AI-driven analytics to automate scenario testing, quantify financial exposure, and support adaptation strategy design at scale. Real-world deployment across banking, infrastructure, agriculture, and energy sectors is demonstrating improved resilience planning, more precise capital allocation, and stronger climate governance, validating AI and ML as the fastest-scaling technology layer within the Climate Risk Management Market.

North America is expected to account for the largest market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the Climate Risk Management Market during the forecast period due to early integration of climate analytics, regulatory disclosure frameworks, and enterprise resilience planning across asset-intensive and financially regulated industries. The region benefits from established advisory ecosystems, advanced digital infrastructure, and strong adoption of scenario-based risk modeling across banking, insurance, infrastructure, and energy sectors. Organizations throughout the US and Canada widely deploy climate intelligence platforms to assess exposure to extreme weather, carbon transition pathways, and supply chain disruption risks. Mature cloud environments and broad access to geospatial datasets further support large-scale implementation of climate monitoring, stress-testing, and disclosure systems. Continuous investment in resilience-focused governance models, sustainable finance initiatives, and adaptation technologies reinforces North America's leading position in the Climate Risk Management Market.

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Top Companies in Climate Risk Management Market:

The Top Companies in Climate Risk Management Market include IBM (US), KPMG (Netherlands), Deloitte (UK), PwC (UK), Marsh McLennan (US), ESRI (US), Boston Consulting Group (BCG) (US), Ernst & Young (EY) (UK), Moody's (US), Willis Towers Watson (WTW) (UK), MSCI (US), CoreLogic (US), S&P Global (US), Anthesis (UK), Bain & Company (US), Sunairio (US), Watershed (US), ClimateAi (US), Climate X (UK), Correntics (Switzerland), XDI (Australia), Jupiter Intelligence (US), Sust Global (UK), Mitiga Solutions (Spain), Manifest Climate (Canada), Entelligent (US), Schneider Electric (France), ClearVUE.Business (UK), Climate Scale (Spain), Riskthinking.AI (Canada), Persefoni (US), and First Street (US).

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