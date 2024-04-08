Clean Energy Buyers Alliance Names Energy Innovator Rich Powell as New CEO

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clean Energy Buyers Alliance proudly announces the appointment of Rich Powell as its new chief executive officer. Powell, former CEO of ClearPath and ClearPath Action, brings deep expertise and leadership in energy policy and innovation that will further the Alliance's mission to advance a customer-driven clean energy future for all.

This announcement concludes a rigorous and competitive nine-month global search, which drew a diverse and high-caliber slate of candidates. The Clean Energy Buyers Alliance is comprised of the Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) and the Clean Energy Buyers Institute (CEBI).

Michael Terrell, Chair of CEBA's Board of Directors and Senior Director for Energy and Climate at Google, praised the new appointment, "Rich Powell is an exceptional leader with a strong record of successful energy policy and innovation advocacy, and a unique talent for finding common ground amongst a wide range of stakeholders. With diverse backgrounds and views. Now more than ever, we need to rapidly transform electricity systems to meet growing demand with carbon-free energy in a way that maximizes economic growth and opportunity. CEBA, which has grown to over 400 energy customers and partners, is uniquely positioned to help drive this transformation, and I'm incredibly excited for its next chapter under Rich's leadership."

Powell noted: "This is an incredibly exciting time to join CEBA and CEBI as the world's largest energy buyers are investing deeply, unleashing a wave of rapid economic development — fueled by clean power — across the United States and around the world. CEBA is the premiere platform leveraging the collective power of major consumers to drive clean, affordable, reliable growth in our energy systems. I am eager to connect with CEBA's members and partners to advance our shared goal of customer-driven clean energy for all."

Over the past 10 years at ClearPath, Rich led the team in developing and advancing policies to accelerate breakthrough innovations to reduce global energy emissions. They were deeply engaged in the wave of bipartisan clean energy legislation that recently moved through Congress.

Before leading ClearPath, Rich advised leading global clean energy consuming and producing firms in McKinsey & Company's energy and sustainability practices on clean energy procurement strategy, energy efficiency, and clean energy market entry.

"We are excited to welcome Rich's leadership," said Marty Pickett, CEBA board member, chair of the Clean Energy Buyers Institute's Board of Directors, and general counsel of RMI. "His deep understanding of new clean energy technologies, global energy market dynamics, and business models will help us further accelerate clean energy for all, particularly as our work expands globally."

"The appointment of Rich Powell as CEBA's CEO is a testament to the organization's dedication to driving meaningful change in the energy sector." Said Rob Threlkeld, Vice Chair of CEBA's Board of Directors and Director of Global Energy Strategy for General Motors. "Rich's extensive experience in energy policy and his commitment to innovative solutions supports CEBA's mission. His leadership comes at a critical time when collective action and strategic direction are paramount for advancing clean energy adoption across industries."

Johnny Key, a CEBA board member and director of energy and power solutions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc., said: "Rich's ability to bridge policy and practical application is precisely what the industry needs to move forward. His role in guiding CEBA will strengthen the buyers' voice and our ability to access cost-competitive, clean power supplies, essential for our operations in the United States and around the world."

Established in 2019, CEBA has grown to become the world's foremost collection of dedicated clean energy customers, with more than 400 members representing over $15 trillion in market capital who have procured more than 77 gigawatts of clean energy in the United States alone.

As we welcome Powell's leadership, we also extend our deepest gratitude to Kevin Hagen, who joined the Alliance as acting CEO in 2023, following years of highly active and dedicated service as a CEBA board member. We also thank Miranda Ballentine, the Alliance's founding CEO, and the executive team, who have all played a pivotal role in building the organization and ensuring that it continues to thrive throughout this leadership transition.

Powell will take the helm at CEBA and CEBI starting May 13. He will usher in amplified advocacy, member engagement, and strategic policy influence that will cement our role in accelerating a clean energy future for all.

About Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA)

CEBA is a membership organization at the vanguard of the energy transition, dedicated to accelerating the move towards a sustainable and clean energy economy. By harnessing the collective influence of 400+ energy customers and partners, CEBA advocates for policies and market reforms that promote the adoption of clean energy technologies and sustainable industry practices. Clean Energy Buyers Institute (CEBI) is CEBA's non-profit arm focused on solving the toughest market and policy barriers to achieving a carbon-free energy system in collaboration with policymakers, leading philanthropies, and energy market stakeholders.