Claus Egstrand takes office as CEO ahead of schedule

Claus Egstrand assumes his role as CEO of Enzymatica three months ahead of schedule and takes office on September 9, 2021.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Claus Egstrand was appointed new CEO in July, other engagements pointed at a possible start on January 1, 2022. As these other engagements have now come to an end, Claus Egstrand assumes his new role already on September 9, 2021. Therese Filmersson, acting CEO, returns to her previous role as CFO and has also been appointed Deputy CEO, as previously communicated. Bengt Baron returns to his previous role as Chairman of the Board.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, Chief Executive Officer, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 (0)708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme®, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about 30 markets on 3 continents. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Phone: +46 (0)8 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

