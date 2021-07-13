Claus Egstrand appointed new CEO of Enzymatica

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Enzymatica has appointed Claus Egstrand, the company's Chief Operating Officer, as CEO of Enzymatica. Claus Egstrand assumes his new position at the latest on January 1, 2022 and succeeds acting CEO Therese Filmersson, who returns to the role as CFO. Claus Egstrand has a long experience from pharmaceutical and medtech companies, such as Merck & Co, Pfizer, Stryker Corporation, Pharmacia, and Johnson&Johnson/Merck Pharmaceuticals.

Claus Egstrand joined Enzymatica in 2017 as Chief Commercial Officer, and he was later appointed Chief Operating Officer. Claus Egstrand's main focus has been the company's international expansion.

"We are very pleased that Claus has accepted the role as CEO and we thereby ensure continuity in the company's continued development. He has a perfect background with long experience from the international pharmaceutical and medtech industries. There he has proved, on several occasions, his ability to lead the development of operations with double-digit growth. During his almost four years at Enzymatica, he has played a decisive role in the company's international growth by entering distributor agreements with global pharmaceutical and self-care companies. Going forward, Claus will continue to devote a large proportion of his time to Enzymatica's continued international expansion," said Bengt Baron, Executive Chairman of Enzymatica.

"Enzymatica is only at the beginning of its growth journey. I am really looking forward, together with my competent colleagues, to develop the operations into a full-fledged international life science company," said Claus Egstrand.

When Claus Egstrand assumes the position as CEO, Bengt Baron returns to his previous role as Chairman and Therese Filmersson returns to her previous role as CFO - Chief Financial Officer, and at the same time she is appointed Deputy CEO since Claus Egstrand is domiciled outside the EU (England).

Claus Egstrand has previously, among other things, been Head of Europe for MSD Consumer Care at pharmaceutical company Merck & Co, Vice President, General Manager Medsurg Europe at medtech company Stryker Corporation, Senior Vice President Consumer Healthcare for Latin America, Africa, Asia, Japan and Australia at pharmaceutical company Pfizer and Vice President, Head of global marketing for the smoking cessation product Nicorette at pharmaceutical company Pharmacia, as well as CEO of Johnson&Johnson/Merck Pharmaceutical's operations in France. Before commencing his work at Enzymatica, he was Group President, International, of HOLOGIC CORP.

The information in this press release is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:45 CET on 13 July, 2021.

