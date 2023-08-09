Clarivate Launches Enhanced Search Powered by Generative Artificial Intelligence

Latest iteration of patent pending platform enables life sciences and pharmaceutical companies to access insights from billions of proprietary data points

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today launched its new enhanced search platform leveraging generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). GenAI has the potential to yield efficiencies across the entire Life Sciences & Healthcare value chain. The new Clarivate offering enables drug discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory affairs and portfolio strategy teams to interact with multiple complex datasets using natural language to obtain immediate and in-depth insights.

Rapid, accurate insights are challenged by a typical paradigm of disparate, siloed data sources. Many standard databases and companies have focused use cases and the ability to track scientific innovation from start to finish is complex, costly, and inefficient. The new Clarivate enhanced search platform addresses these obstacles by pairing billions of proprietary data points and over 100 years of deep industry and domain expertise with GenAI capabilities. By integrating vast content sets and analytics from solutions, including Cortellis Competitive Intelligence™, Disease Landscape & Forecast™ and Drug Timelines and Success Rates (DTSR) into the new interactive platform, users can access harmonized data featuring precise, concise and immediate answers to the life science industry's most urgent questions.

Researchers can access and interrogate epidemiologic, scientific, clinical, commercial and research data within one platform to overcome barriers to enabling evidence-based decisions and complex analyses. Derived from advanced GenAI and data science techniques that algorithmically process high-value curated content, users can identify companies developing breakthrough therapies, anticipate medical advancements and understand market dynamics, essential for the advancement of bringing new therapies to market. Additional features and functionalities include among others:

The beta version of the enhanced search platform has been launched with select customers to optimize the platform for use by broader audiences by discovering new use cases, exploring UI / UX capabilities, obtaining and incorporating feedback and previewing new features and functionality. Commercialization is anticipated later this year, with plans to extend the knowledge base by integrating additional datasets from solutions, including: Cortellis Clinical Trials Intelligence™, Cortellis Deals Intelligence™, OFF-X™ Safety Intelligence, Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence™, Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence™ and others. Clarivate will continue to evolve the platform with technical enhancements, heightened search capabilities, data mapping and AI model updates in the near term.

Henry Levy, President, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Clarivate, said: "There is a growing need for data to support complex analyses and evidence-based decisions in the life sciences. As an early adopter of AI technology, Clarivate utilizes billions of proprietary best-in-class data assets to enable researchers to optimize treatment development from early-stage drug discovery through commercialization. The new Clarivate GenAI enhanced search platform utilizes human expertise, billions of proprietary best-in-class expertly curated and interconnected data assets, and advanced AI models to enhance decision-making, advance research, and boost clinical and commercial success across the entire drug, device and medical technology lifecycle."

As a provider of best-in-class data integration/deidentified patient solutions and a premier end-to-end research intelligence solution, Clarivate is committed to comprehensively supporting customers across the entire drug, device or diagnostic product lifecycle to help them advance human health. Our continuing investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) supports the industry's ever-growing need to engage patients, physicians and payers in new ways, navigate barriers to access and adherence, and address patient unmet needs.

