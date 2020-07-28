Citycon to publish its Half-Yearly Report for January-June 2020 on Tuesday, 4 August 2020 approximately at 9 am EEST

HELSINKI, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Half-Yearly Report for 1 January - 30 June 2020 on Tuesday, 4 August 2020 approximately at 9 am EEST. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will begin one hour later at 10 am EEST. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website:

https://citycon.videosync.fi/2020-q2-results

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe +44 333 300 08 04

Participants from the US +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 30257649#

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

Espoo, 28 July 2020

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:

Laura Jauhiainen

Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Standard & Poor's (BBB-) and Fitch (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

