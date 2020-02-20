Cision And PRWeek Announce The Earned Media Rising Exchange, An Event Series For PR And Communications Professionals

The three-part series will focus on the future of earned media and marcomm trends

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cision and PRWeek announced they will host a new series together, The Earned Media Rising Exchange, focused on the importance of earned media and marcomm trends for 2020 and beyond. The invitation-only series will take place this February and March in London, New York, and San Francisco. Each event will feature leading media and communication executives discussing 2020 content trends and how to best integrate media throughout their PR and marketing campaigns.

Cision_Earned_Media_Rising_Exchange

"As part of PRWeek's continued partnership with Cision, now in its third year, I am absolutely delighted with this year's addition of the Earned Media Rising Exchange to our program," said Gideon Fidelzeid, Managing Editor of PRWeek. "Headlined by amazing keynotes and panelists, those in attendance will be privy to a terrific opportunity to network and learn about the latest media trends and tactics from pre-eminent experts in comms and media."

Topics discussed will include:

Key trends and issues in the media landscape

Crafting stories that stand out in a modern media environment

Making the most of your media partners

The continuing role of traditional media

Each Earned Media Rising Exchange event will feature a keynote presentation and panel session of communications leaders from organizations like IBM, PwC, Bacardi, and Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants. The keynote presentations will be given by:

Mike Federle , CEO, Forbes

, CEO, Forbes Audrey Cooper , Editor-in-Chief, The San Francisco Chronicle

, Editor-in-Chief, The San Francisco Chronicle James Wildman , CEO, Hearst U.K. and President, Hearst Europe

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry peers from Fortune 1000 companies.

"Cision continues to look for opportunities that will provide real value to our clients, and we are confident that The Earned Media Rising Exchange series will do just that, in large part due to our incredible speakers," said Mary-Morgan Culver, Cision's Director of Global Event and Field Marketing. "We look forward to taking part in the thoughtful and productive conversations about the state of the industry and the solutions that are proving to be most beneficial in our evolving media landscape."

To request an invitation to an Earned Media Rising Exchange event, please email Marisa Hernandez at marisa.hernandez@cision.com.

About Cision

Cision Ltd is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

About PRWeek

PRWeek epitomizes the modern business publishing brand, spanning online, print, events, and social media, incorporating a paid-for content strategy and gated website. Launched in November 1998, it is the essential title for PR pros.

PRWeek reflects an industry playing a more pivotal role than ever, not only in the marketing strategies of companies, brands, and organizations, but also within boardrooms and in the C-suite. In the transparent world epitomized by social media, corporate reputation is crucial. Executives need timely, authoritative, insightful content to navigate this landscape — that's where PRWeek comes in.

Breaking news, analysis, and opinion fuels PRWeek's content. And the brand extends into the iconic PRWeek Awards, annual conferences, roundtables, webcasts, and virtual forums. For more, visit prweek.com.

