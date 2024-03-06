Circulate Capital Chooses SS&C for Fund Administration

Leading ESG investor Circulate Capital appoints SS&C as fund administrator to advance environmental impact Goals

WINDSOR, Conn., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced its latest collaboration with Circulate Capital, a leading circular economy investment management firm in high-growth markets. SS&C GlobeOp will serve as the official fund administrator for Circulate Capital's Singapore-based variable capital company (VCC) fund and its Luxembourg feeder fund and provide anti-money laundering support.

"As an impact investment firm managing multiple funds with many diverse institutional partners, we were looking for a provider with extensive experience administering complex fund structures," said Regula Schegg, Founding Partner of Circulate Capital. "SS&C's extensive expertise in the industry, global reach, and dedicated team will help us ensure our operations are in the best shape to attract more institutional capital and expand our footprint."

Since its inception in 2018, Circulate Capital has been at the forefront of advancing the circular economy, fighting climate change, and preventing the flow of plastic waste into the ocean in high-growth markets. The firm has invested in 16 companies, which have already kept over 260,000 tons of plastic waste in circulation and prevented close to 400,000 tons of GHG emissions. Because Circulate Capital's investor base recently expanded to include several Development Finance Institutions, the firm sought a service provider with deep expertise and flexibility to support various complex reporting requirements.

"We are pleased to work with Circulate Capital at this exciting growth stage," said Ian Kelly, Managing Director, SS&C GlobeOp. "As fund structures in private markets become increasingly complex, SS&C is dedicated to ensuring we can deliver flexible, comprehensive solutions to help our clients operate. We look forward to working with Circulate Capital to help it meet the demand for innovative ESG investment opportunities worldwide."

About Circulate Capital

Circulate Capital is a leading circular economy investment management firm in high-growth markets – with activities and teams in 10+ countries. Partnering with global brands and financial institutions, we transform supply chains at scale by delivering economic, social, and environmental value. Launched in 2018 by supply chain experts and leading corporations - including PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Dow, Danone, Chanel, Unilever, The Coca-Cola Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, and Mondelēz International, the firm is scaling solutions across the recycling and innovative materials value chains. Founded in and originally focused on South and Southeast Asia, the firm now targets untapped opportunities in high-growth markets to spark further development in the emerging circular economy. It expanded its activities into Latin America with the support of IDB Lab, Builders Vision, CP Chem, Dow, Danone, Mondelēz International, and Unilever. Circulate Capital's commitment to protecting the planet, its oceans, and its people enables progress on many of the world's most urgent challenges, including inequality and the climate crisis.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com .

