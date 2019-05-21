Chinese Competitive Strategy Consulting Firm Kmind Gives Keynote Speech at London Business School 2019 China Business Forum - Coping with Dynamic Competition

The London Business School China Business Forum (CBF) gathers annually as one of the largest student-led China-focused business forums in Europe. It is committed to showcasing the latest business trends and providing a platform for discussing potential opportunities with the world's top industry leaders. This year's forum was themed "Vitalizing the Business Landscape - Connecting the Eurasia Continent", setting the perfect stage to welcome Xie Weishan to deliver his keynote speech on contemporary competitive strategy. His speech compared and contrasted ideas and approaches; old and new, east and west. Xie asserts that a marriage between these methods is the key to navigating dynamic business markets both today and in the future.

The China Business Forum is an annual event that showcases expert opinions and provides insight into the latest issues faced by global businesses to drive progress in the dynamic Eurasian market. With four years of experience in the market and over 20 years, combined expertise of the founders in helping Chinese enterprises gain a competitive edge internationally, Kmind Consulting intends to apply its unique strategy through to allow for more integrated co-operations between the two markets, which will cover numerous verticals, including the views on dynamic competitions globally; Sino-British trade; and the effect of that the Belt and Road Initiative on market relations.

Commenting on the forum, Yuhe Gou, co-president of China Club, London Business School, said "The partnership encompasses integration with the UK market and Asian market in a move never seen before. Partnering LBS China Business Forum provocative programs with Kmind's unique position in combining Western business practices with Chinese philosophy and thought will help to drive forward greater opportunities for students, closer integration and better business outcomes."

Xie's keynote speech, "Navigating Global Challenges: The Eastern Wisdom", provided an intuitive perspective on in-depth competitive strategy in modern business as a whole. Referencing Sun Tzu's The Art of War, he provided an insightful perspective on the ideology of "winning without fighting" through the lens of modern business, marketing, and management case studies.

"As a locally-based consulting company, Kmind provides a unique methodology that allows the founders to contribute to the world's Oriental business wisdom. The new partnership with CBF will now enable us to take that expertise in the opposite direction as we help businesses to understand and engage better with the Chinese market," said Xie, Kmind Consulting.

Kmind is no stranger to the UK market and brings a proven track record in empowering business growth in the region. A key client includes Bosideng, the world's second largest manufacturer of duck-down clothing by revenue, for which Kmind has provided strategic counselling for several years as the business expanded outside of its China home market. Bosideng now boasts the relaunch of its London flagship store with a coveted address in the luxury shopping district of Mayfair.

Today, Kmind is a powerhouse within the business management industry, providing unique perspectives in consulting expertise domestically and abroad. With this strategic partnering, Kmind and London Business School China Business Forum will act to connect the China and Western markets holistically, and with purpose, to define the business world in years to come.

The LBS China Club (the "Club") is one of the largest regional clubs at London Business School with more than 2,700 members, including current students, exchange students and alumni. The Club aims to act as a bridge between China and UK to foster cross-cultural communication, and to promote mutual understanding and collaboration. It is one of the most active student clubs on-campus, with flagship events such as the annual China Business Forum, China Culture and Investment Treks, PE/VC Trek, and numerous cultural and educational events.

Founded in 2010, Kmind Consulting is a strategy consulting firm. Our core business is to steer enterprises to identify and formulate corporate competitive strategies in the spirit of transforming client's strategies from product-based to customer brand-based, resulting in brands realizing high premium-power and high pricing-power, to lead to business growth. As the first consulting firm in China providing corporate competitive strategy services, our unconventional consulting-metrics help our clients distinguish market trends and offer result-driven services ensuring our clients become the first choice of customers.

