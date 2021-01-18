Chinese acrobatics: between ribbons, drums and plates

The group has accompanied country leaders to visit France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain etc. This art and has received the highest praise.

The innovative touch focuses on the integration of stunts and art. Through new costumes and accessories, as well as the use of technological elements for a better audience experience in the theater. Thus, young people, tourists and foreigners enjoy and better understand a program that is more in line with the aesthetic requirements of the time. They also use it as a basis for transmitting and innovating their amazing traditional Chinese culture and as a platform for cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and other countries.

Traditional Chinese stunts have a unique style that is passed down through generations, but in turn evolves over time, adopting new artistic forms and innovative elements, to gain new momentum and achieve a relevant place on the world stage of stunts.

