China.org.cn documents the development of breakdancing in China

This dance, which was originally a battle dance, originated in the Bronx neighborhood of New York in the 1970s, and its practitioners were mostly Latinos and African-Americans. Its later development included movements from Brazilian martial dance, capoeira, gymnastics and Chinese martial arts. Its practice requires a high degree of physical fitness, technique and artistic expression. In recent years, its popularity in China has been gradually increasing.

In 2019, China established its first national youth street dance team, which has accumulated the first and second places in multiple competitions, including breakdancing. Based on imitation, China now has its own style. They have incorporated traditional elements such as martial arts. This makes it more innovative. The advantage of the Chinese national team that will participate in the Olympic Games is its youth. The number of children practicing it in China is the largest in the world and is growing steadily.

Due to its short history, China still has a gap in its cultural scene and competitive level compared with the United States and Europe, but Chinese people have the will to learn and work hard, which added to the growing interest of different sectors in this dance. This will help the talents to grow in number and shorten distances with the high international level. The prospects for its development in China are broad and encouraging.

