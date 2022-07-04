China.org.cn: Beijing Information Technology College(BITC) - Opening up access to high-value jobs all around the world

BEIJING, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn:

As a member college of "Belt and Road Initiative" Project, BITC has recruited more than 3,000 students from 93 countries. With professional courses and training rooms, experienced professors, especially various courses on Chinese language and Chinese culture, BITC is helping more and more foreign students to start up a brilliant future and career.

BITC offers different kinds of scholarships to help more international students realize their dreams of studying at the college. At the first year of BITC, under the professional Chinese teachers' help, most students will pass the HSK Level 4 exam successfully, which can help them to express themselves very fluently. In few years later, they will pass the HSK Level 6 as they can understand Chinese culture better.

Besides, BITC has the most advanced professional training rooms and experienced professors, which have enabled students to learn professional knowledge and to cultivate their ability of hand-on skills. In after-class hours, there are various international activities, which deepened students understanding of Chinese culture, and helped them in developing good habits. Those years of BITC study has resulted in laying a sound basis for the future development.

BITC has also provided students with the opportunities to top up bachelor above degrees in Beijing Jiaotong University and other famous universities. Deabes who comes from Egypt is the most compelling case. Deabes says, upon graduation from BITC, he went back to Egypt and worked in Huawei Egypt and got a job offer only after three months (which normally requires at least 6 months). Graduates of BITC like him are the first choice for employment at Huawei. Now, he is the Digital Channel Manager of the Middle-East Regional Department. In his daily work, the professional knowledge and skills he learned at BITC can be always applied.

In terms of high-quality teaching and career choice, BITC has become the first choice for foreign students from "One Belt and One Road" countries to study in China.

Contact:

https://admission.bitc.edu.cn/

Email: gjjyb5597@163.com

SOURCE china.org.cn