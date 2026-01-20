Chelated Agriculture Micronutrients Market worth $2.60 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the chelated agriculture micronutrients market is projected to grow from USD 1.66 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 2.60 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Chelated Agriculture Micronutrients Market Trends & Insights:

The rising focus on sustainable and holistic crop nutrition and science-based agronomic practices are estimated to drive the sales of agriculture micronutrients in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a significant share (25.3%) of the chelated agriculture micronutrients market in 2025.

The molybdenum segment is projected to dominate the chelated agriculture micronutrients market with a market share of 34.9% in 2025.

The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to register notable growth during the forecast period.

The foliar segment is estimated to lead the chelated agricultural micronutrients market with a market share of 36.9% in 2025.

The EDTA segment is estimated to lead the chelated agriculture micronutrients market with a share of 51% in 2025.

Growth in the chelated agriculture micronutrient industry is fueled by the superior functional benefits that these products have to offer. Chelated compounds are more stable, highly bioavailable, and more efficient at nutrient uptake, regardless of the type of soil or climate, which makes them very efficient when used for farming. Chelated micronutrients, such as zinc, iron, manganese, copper, boron, and molybdenum, are being increasingly applied due to their well-tested efficiency to promote metabolic functions, prevent nutrient loss, increase stress resistance, and boost crop yield. Additionally, the rising adoption of precision farming techniques, which include the extensive use of chelated micronutrients applied to the soil, foliage, or fertigation to provide efficient nutrient distribution, continues to fuel the growth of the industry. Moreover, the rising focus on sustainable, efficient, or fertilizer performance, as well as government support for the adoption of advanced nutrition technology, is also fueling the growth of the industry.

By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is projected to witness significant growth due to the higher nutrient sensitivity of horticultural crops and the direct response of these crops to precise micronutrient application. Also, increased consumer demand for high-quality fresh produce in tandem with the motivation to improve yield consistency, visual quality, shelf life, and export compliance has encouraged growers to incorporate micronutrients into horticulture-focused nutrition programs more often.

By type, the boron segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the role of boron micronutrient in improving flower formation, fruiting, cell growth, and general plant health, especially among fruit vegetation, vegetable crops, and oilseed crops. Additionally, there is an increasing preference for chelated boron products due to their superior solubility, stability, and nutrient delivery efficiency relative to regular boron-based fertilizers. The demand in established agriculture markets as well as in cost-effective agro zones, where efficiency and effectiveness are uppermost on the priority list, is also stoking the growth of boron chelated micronutrients.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by rapid expansion in the development of the agriculture micronutrients market in the region. This growth is also fueled by increasing investments in the agriculture micronutrients market by players across international and regional boundaries.

Some of the key players profiled in the market include BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Nufarm (Australia), Yara International ASA (Norway), Coromandel International Limited (India), and others.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg