CGTN America's First Podcast

"We are dedicated to providing diverse perspectives on important world events for a global audience" explained Ma Jing, CGTN America's Director General. "Audio is huge space that we are happy to finally be entering," she said. Produced in Washington DC, The Heat podcast is CGTN America's first digital audio product. "Podcasts are just the beginning," Ma said. "With expanding markets in smart audio devices, like Alexa and Google home, we will be exploring more innovative audio products in the future."

The podcast debuts on May 20, 2019 with shows on the U.S.-China trade war, Afghanistan, the 2020 U.S. presidential election and the crisis in Venezuela. Listeners can download episodes on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Google Podcasts and Android.

CGTN America is an award-winning news organization, recognized for its high-quality, objective news reporting and analysis. CGTN has an international team of journalists based around the world with production centers in Beijing, Nairobi and Washington.

You can watch the network streamed live at https://america.cgtn.com/livestream/. You can also view complete shows and individual segments at https://america.cgtn.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890081/CGTN_America_First_Podcast_The_Heat.jpg

Related Links

https://america.cgtn.com



SOURCE CGTN America