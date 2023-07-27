Cell Therapy Technologies Market worth $7.8 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the cell therapy technologies industry is poised to undergo a transformative revolution, revolutionizing the landscape of modern medicine. Advancements in regenerative medicine, genetic engineering, and personalized therapies are driving unprecedented progress. Stem cell therapies, gene editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas9, and CAR-T cell immunotherapies are rapidly becoming mainstream treatments for a wide range of diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and cardiovascular conditions. The convergence of these cutting-edge technologies promises to unlock the full potential of cell-based therapies, enabling targeted and precise interventions tailored to individual patients' unique genetic makeup. As research continues to flourish and regulatory frameworks evolve, accessibility and affordability of these therapies are likely to improve, paving the way for a new era of healthcare, where cell-based treatments offer hope for previously incurable ailments, significantly improving patient outcomes and transforming the paradigm of medical care.

Cell Therapy Technologies Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.2 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $7.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Major factors driving the market growth at significant CAGR are increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing the funding for research, and the launch of novel products in the market by key market players.

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.2 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $7.8 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Cell Type, Process, End-user, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increased focus on personalized medicine Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases

The cell processing segment accounted for the largest share of the process segment in the cell therapy technologies market in 2022.

Based on process, the global cell therapy technologies market is segmented into cell processing, cell preservation, distribution & handling, process monitoring & quality control. In 2022, the cell processing segment held dominant share in cell therapy technologies market. The factors attributable to the dominance are adoption of technologically advance products and instruments in the market.

The biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies sub segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the cell therapy technologies market in 2022.

Based on end users, the cell therapy technologies market is segmented into biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROS & CMOs, research institutes & cell banks. In 2022, the biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market. The segment held the dominant share in the market owing to various factors such as increased funding, rising academia and biopharma collaboration for research and development in cell-therapy products.

North America dominated the cell therapy technologies market.

Based on region, the cell therapy technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. The increasing funding for research for chronic diseases and the presence of top players operating in the region are key factors supporting the growth of the North America cell therapy technologies market. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increased adoption of cell-based therapy in emerging countries coupled with emphasis on geographical expansions by key market players in emerging countries these are some of the factors anticipated to contribute to the cell therapy technologies market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases

Restraints:

High cost of cell-based research and low success rate

Opportunities:

Increased focus on personalized medicine

Challenges:

Survival of small players and new entrants

Key Market Players:

The cell therapy technologies market is consolidated, with a small number of players competing for market shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland)Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany) are some of the leading players in this market. Most companies in the market focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to increase their product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023 , Thermo fisher scientific Inc. entered into collaboration with Arsenal biosciences Inc. The collaboration allows development of manufacturing process for new cancer treatments. This research and process development-focused collaboration has enabled ArsenalBio to develop a robust manufacturing process for their next-generation, programmable autologous T cells for the treatment of cancer.

, Thermo fisher scientific Inc. entered into collaboration with Arsenal biosciences Inc. The collaboration allows development of manufacturing process for new cancer treatments. This research and process development-focused collaboration has enabled ArsenalBio to develop a robust manufacturing process for their next-generation, programmable autologous T cells for the treatment of cancer. In March 2023 , Danaher entered into partnership with the University of pennsylvania's center for cellular immunotherapies to solve manufacturing difficulties that are affecting the adoption of cell therapies.

, Danaher entered into partnership with the center for cellular immunotherapies to solve manufacturing difficulties that are affecting the adoption of cell therapies. In March 2023 , Lonza and Vertex have entered a strategic collaboration to facilitate the manufacturing of Vertex's portfolio of investigational stem cell-derived islet cell therapies. As part of the collaboration, Vertex and Lonza will establish a dedicated manufacturing facility specifically for T1D cell therapies.

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Advantages:

Personalized Medicine: Cell therapies can be tailored to individual patients, utilizing their own cells or genetically modified cells, allowing for personalized treatments that address specific diseases and conditions more effectively.

Regenerative Potential: Cell therapies have regenerative properties, promoting tissue repair and regeneration, which can be particularly beneficial for treating degenerative diseases, injuries, and organ damage.

Reduced Side Effects: Compared to traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation, cell therapies often have fewer systemic side effects since they target specific cells or areas, minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

Targeted Precision: Advanced cell engineering techniques like gene editing enable precise targeting of diseased cells, increasing treatment efficacy while minimizing collateral damage to healthy tissues.

Extended Therapeutic Window: In some cases, cell therapies offer extended therapeutic effects, providing long-lasting benefits and reducing the need for frequent treatments or interventions.

Potential for Cure: For certain diseases, such as some forms of cancer, cell therapies hold the potential to provide curative outcomes, offering hope to patients with limited treatment options.

Multi-Faceted Applications: Cell therapies are being explored for a wide range of medical conditions, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, neurological diseases, cardiovascular problems, and more, highlighting their versatile potential.

Combination Therapies: Cell therapies can be combined with other treatment modalities, such as traditional drugs or radiation, creating synergistic effects and expanding treatment options.

Reduced Healthcare Costs: In the long term, successful cell therapies could reduce the burden of chronic diseases and hospitalizations, potentially leading to cost savings for healthcare systems.

Advancements in Research and Innovation: The pursuit of cell therapies has driven substantial research and innovation in biology, genetics, and medical technology, benefiting the scientific community and society at large.

While cell therapies hold tremendous promise, it's essential to address challenges such as manufacturing scalability, regulatory approvals, and ensuring equitable access to these advanced treatments. Nevertheless, the advantages offered by cell therapy technologies make them a compelling and transformative area of medicine with the potential to improve the lives of countless patients worldwide.

