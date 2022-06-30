Cell Culture Market size worth $ 42.5 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 11.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Factors such as expanding demand for vaccines, artificial organs, and biopharmaceuticals, as well as a growing focus on customized care, are driving the Cell Culture industry.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cell Culture Market" By Product (Equipment, Consumables), By Application (Diagnostics, Biopharmaceutical Production), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Cell Culture Market size was valued at USD 21.45 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 42.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cell Culture Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Cell Culture Market Overview

The rise in cancer prevalence and the adoption of Cell Culture techniques are two important reasons driving the growth of the Cell Culture Market. Furthermore, factors such as increased awareness of the utilization of Cell Culture techniques in research and increased research funding contribute to the market's expansion. Furthermore, an increase in cancer-related research is another important driver driving market expansion. The predicted increase in demand for sophisticated Cell Culture technologies, on the other hand, presents lucrative growth opportunities for the Cell Culture industry to expand.

The cost of cell biology research has risen dramatically as a result of the rising need to achieve high-quality standards (via the use of high-grade materials) and adhere to regulatory guidelines. As a result, cell biology research is out of reach for many academic institutions and small businesses with minimal resources. Because microcarriers are used in stem cell biology, this is expected to be a barrier to market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has motivated major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop a number of COVID-19 vaccines or antiviral medications that have been approved or are in the development stage. The need for Cell Culture goods has increased as Cell Culture Market is an important aspect of drug development and production.

Key Developments

In March 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of the new Gibco Human Plasma-like Medium (HPLM), the first cell culture medium in the market which mimics the metabolic profile of human plasma. It is mainly designed to provide researchers with a realistic view of cell growth within the human body.

In July 2021 , Sartorius AG announced the acquisition of cell culture specialist Xell AG to expand the company's current media Product for manufacturing viral vectors and, additionally, in the area of media analytics.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Getinge AB, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG, Hi-Media Laboratories, Merck KGAA, GE Healthcare, Lonza Group AG, Sartorius AG, Promocell GmbH.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cell Culture Market On the basis of Product, Application, End User, and Geography.

Cell Culture Market, By Product

Consumables



Equipment

Cell Culture Market, By Application

Diagnostics



Biopharmaceutical Production



Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine



Drug Screening & Development



Others

Cell Culture Market, By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Research & Academic Institutes



Other End Users

Cell Culture Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

