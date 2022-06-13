ccc Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Exceptional Customer Experiences and High-performance Results for Business Process Optimization (BPO) Clients

ccc by stc adapted very quickly to the new environment, implementing cutting-edge technologies to drive digital transformation that ensures the best customer experience and opens up new business horizons.

SAN ANTONIO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the Saudi Arabian contact center services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes ccc with the 2022 Saudi Arabian Contact Center Services Company of the Year Award and the 2022 Saudi Arabian Contact Center Services Market Leadership Award. The company serves the needs of different clients across multiple industries, geographies, and languages, persistently delivering exceptional customer experiences and high-performance results for clients. ccc builds unique and innovative foundational digital capabilities that achieve operational efficiency and diversify its offerings to meet unmet needs in this industry. As a result, it has consolidated its position as a leader in the business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer experience segment in Saudi Arabia and the other Middle East markets.

ccc adopts a customer service approach that encompasses the entire customer journey, beyond making contact at a few touch-points. The company classifies each call into an appropriate category, using analytical tools to determine customer behavior. Advanced data analytics and business intelligence tools provide the client with a 360-degree view over the entire end-to-end customer journey. The company leverages its technological know-how to view service interactions through several lenses to offer more individualized and pleasing outcomes for customers. ccc has expanded its services portfolio in Madinah, successfully breaking away from the image of being just a legacy call center to be recognized as a leader in BPO and customer experience in the region. It formulated a transformation roadmap that has helped it achieve operational excellence and competitive differentiation, and offer innovative solutions.

Anas Haj Kasem, an industry analyst, stated, "ccc provides efficient, digitally resilient, and unparalleled services compliant with international standards and continues to brand itself as a trusted partner that enables its clients to strategically grow, all while contributing to the realization of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan and supporting the digital transformation efforts."

Apart from looking outward for its clients, ccc aims to be the employer of choice. It is the industry's top employer for Saudi nationals, is known for being inclusive of women, and differentiates itself from peers through its culture of enablement that is characterized by some unmatched employee development programs. The company is on a robust trajectory toward positioning itself as a leader in the business process optimization (BPO) and customer experience (CX) industry in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East markets. Its three-phase roadmap aims to steer its growth excellence over the short and long terms. ccc seeks to achieve operational excellence in the first phase and aims to attain competitive differentiation in the second phase through continuous service improvements. In its third phase, it plans to drive client portfolio and industry diversification, business line and geographical expansion, talent advancement, and value-driven performance management. ccc lately has moved into providing industry specific solutions for human resource outsourcing and contact center consulting and optimization services. It also aims to provide services for clients who are in need of shared services for Finance, HR and IT.

"ccc will continue its journey of tremendous regional geographical expansion and talent and workforce advancement while offering best-of-class industry-customized services to clients," said Kasem.

ccc's alignment to its growth strategy, well-defined communication plan, and tremendous revenue growth positions it as a BPO and customer experience industry leader in Saudi Arabia. With great financial performance, visionary scenarios through Mega Trends, implementation excellence of best practices, leadership focus and brand strength, exceptional customer service experience, product differentiation, technology leverage, and its strong overall performance, ccc earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Saudi Arabia Company of the Year Award and Market Leadership Award in the Contact Center Services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration. Frost & Sullivan also presents a Market Leadership award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +919953764546

E: tarini.singh@frost.com

About ccc

ccc by stc, is a market leader in the BPO and Customer experience industry in Saudi Arabia, KSA. Having known for its stc pedigree and 11+ years presence in the market, ccc provides industry and service specific outsourcing solutions for various segments – government, semi-government, telecom, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, automotive, manufacturing and banking & financial services, Its services include end to end customer lifecycle management, contact center consulting, business process management as a service and human resource outsourcing covering the entire lifecycle of employee engagement. For more details and services it offers, reach out to

info@ccc.sa.com or visit the website – www.ccc.net.sa

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836290/Frost_Sullivan_ccc_Best_Practices_Award_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan