CBD's Medical Applications Remain Key to its Rapid Market Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The evolution of the cannabis industry has introduced new products into the marketplace, causing the sales and market share of flower to dwindle. Normally, most people associate cannabis with its counter-culture, smoking stereotype. However, as the legal cannabis industry continues to progress, innovative producers have begun to develop alternative methods to consume cannabis. Notably, cannabis-based oils have become widely popular because of their potent and immediate effects. Additionally, consumers tend to believe that oils were a healthier alternative to actually burning cannabis. Now, CBD-based oils are expected to witness immense growth due to the ongoing, global legislative movements. Overall, CBD is having a major impact on global markets because it offers a number of therapeutic benefits without the psychoactive effects of THC. Consequently, many countries such as Australia, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Mexico, Portugal, and Thailand have all legalized CBD for medical applications. In particular, CBD is having a profound impact on the U.S. and Canadian markets because of their massive user base. Moreover, the U.S. and Canada have legalized CBD entirely, which prompted many retailers to add CBD products to their shelves. In the North American region, CBD is much more prevalent for treating minor medical conditions like soreness or headaches. Additionally, North American consumers are purchasing CBD-based products for health and wellness purposes. On the other hand, international marketplaces are looking to use CBD to treat severe medical illnesses such as infectious and chronic diseases. Notably, the rise in healthcare expenditures, as well as the growing awareness about the therapeutic benefits of CBD, are expected to propel the overall industry's growth. And according to data compiled by Transparency Market Research, the global CBD hemp oil market is expected to reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2026 while exhibiting a CAGR of more than 11% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Newleaf Brands Inc. (OTC: NLBIF) (CSE: NLB), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH), Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTC: LHSIF) (CSE: LHS), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC)

CBD is a compound found within the hemp plant, which falls under the cannabis family. Similarly, the marijuana plant is also found under the cannabis family, however, THC is its main active ingredient. And while cannabis is most commonly associated with its THC compound, which ultimately led regulators to deem the plant unsafe for consumers, more people are now beginning to understand that there is more to the plant. Over the past several decades, researchers have studied the plant to better understand its effects and disprove many previously conceived notions. Consequently, regulators in the U.S. and Canada decided to remove CBD from the controlled substances list and now the CBD market is expected to experience a sharp rise in demand due to the growing global prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Moreover, CBD is known to reduce acne, relieve pain and cancer-related symptoms, as well as reduce depression and anxiety and is expected to have a larger impact on younger consumers because they are much more susceptible to sleep disorders and depression. Generally, the human body already produces certain cannabinoids on its own and has two receptors for cannabinoids: CB1 and CB2 receptors. CB1 receptors are more prevalent in the brain, but CB2 receptors are present throughout the whole immune system. CB1 receptors deal with coordination and movement, pain, emotions, mood, appetite, and memory. On the other hand, CB2 receptors affect inflammation and pain, according to a post by Medical News Today, which was reviewed by Debra Rose Wilson, PhD, MSN, RN, IBCLC, AHN-BC, CHT. Originally, researchers believed that CBD attached to these receptors to produce effects in the body. However, it is now believed that CBD instead directs the body to use more of its own cannabinoids. As such, CBD promises a wide range of medical solutions for minor illnesses as well as severe conditions. And as a result, industry experts believe that CBD will become a versatile and innovative treatment within the healthcare sector. "CBD is the next healthcare phenomenon. It is so effective for so many conditions, is natural, non-psychoactive and has no known serious side effects," said Bethany Gomez, Managing Director at Brightfield Group.

Newleaf Brands Inc. (OTC: NLBIF) (CSE: NLB) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: NLB). Earlier last week, the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary We Are Kured, LLC announced, "the launch of three new flavor profiles for its disposable vape pens and 510 thread refill cartridges.

Matthew Mograbi, US National Sales Manager of Eybna Inc. commented, 'We have always enjoyed working with the Kured brand. Benjamin and his team run a great operation. We are excited to grow with them on this upcoming expansion.'

The new profiles consist of three crafted flavors, available in mango, tangerine and Charlotte's Web. Each flavor has its own colored packaging expressing the product's taste and feel. In addition to the new profile offerings, Kured will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Charlotte's Web profile to select charities that directly benefit veterans all over the United States.

'Our three oil flavor profiles have been a big hit in the CBD vape industry, I honestly couldn't have asked for a better terpene partner than Eybna. Eybna terpenes are by far the best in the world and I cannot wait to see the reaction to the new oil offerings. The mango profile is my new favorite,' said Benjamin Martch, CEO of Kured and CMO of NewLeaf Brands.

ABOUT NewLeaf Brands: NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol ("CBD") lifestyle Company. Through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company's main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA."

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is a Colorado-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to "live healthy." New Age Beverages Corporation recently announced the approval by the Japanese Narcotics Control Division and the Japanese Ministry of Health for New Age's CBD products in Japan and the company's subsequent launch into the market effective immediately. New Age is the first major company to gain approval by the Japanese Ministry of Health and Narcotics Control Division to sell its portfolio of CBD products in the country. New Age created a separate, wholly-owned subsidiary in 2018 under which it commercializes all of its CBD-infused products, including its line of Marley CBD-Infused Beverages and its portfolio of 'Nhanced creams, oils, and roll-ons, and the forthcoming Noni+CBD product. The products will be sold immediately through over 50,000 direct-to-consumer product consultants in Japan. Fumiyuki Isami, Senior Director in Japan for New Age, commented: "New Age is proud to introduce our lineup of CBD products to Japanese consumers and to be first with CBD in Japan. We believe we have one of the highest quality CBD portfolios worldwide and have leveraged all of our scientific insights and research and development expertise to develop these superior performing and highly efficacious products. We have been working intensively with the Japanese Narcotics Control Division and the Ministry of Health for the past eight months to meet all of their stringent testing and requirements. This week, we finally cleared those hurdles, the first major company in the country to do so."

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH) is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products focused on differentiated, value-added product development for medical and adult-use customers supported by novel intellectual property, large-scale cultivation, extraction, and softgel encapsulation, as well as unique marketing and distribution channels. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. recently signed an agreement to become a new supplier to STENOCARE A/S of medical cannabis for Denmark and STENOCARE's international markets. Since early September 2019, Emerald and STENOCARE have worked closely together to pre-qualify Emerald's products and production methods. STENOCARE and Emerald will now commence the work with the Danish Medicines Agency ("DMA") to have Emerald's products ready and approved for the Danish Medical Cannabis Pilot Programme. The companies are aiming for product approval for CBD oil, THC oil and CBD+THC oil. The partnership is also intended to extend to STENOCARE's Irish subsidiary and to additional markets which are being evaluated. "We respect STENOCARE's professionalism and their accomplishment in establishing leading distribution channels for medical cannabis in Denmark. We also appreciate their trust in Emerald's capability's and standards as they transition to new preferred supplier relationships," said Riaz Bandali, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald. "As Emerald ramps up production at its two recently fully-licensed production facilities, we look forward to fulfilling our commitment to STENOCARE and helping them to serve Danish patients."

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCQX: LHSIF) (CSE: LHS) is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty Health Sciences Inc. recently announced that it will open its 19th and largest Florida dispensary in Pensacola, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health. Located at 7152 North Davis Highway Pensacola, FL., the new dispensary will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The new 6,434 square foot store includes a spacious retail and reception area, along with two private consultation rooms and a large waiting room. As with all of Liberty's dispensaries, locally inspired wall-art will be featured throughout the store on a rotating basis. "We are excited to deliver on our continuing commitment to improve the quality of our patients' lives by providing access to our premium cannabis products right here in the beautiful and historic heart of Pensacola," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "Our patients in the panhandle will now have two locations in the most western region in the Florida Panhandle. Our new dispensary sits in one of the busiest corridors in Pensacola, where our patients can enjoy the accessibility and convenience of this beautiful location."

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) operates through multiple subsidiary businesses including: Blüm, IVXX Inc., Edible Garden, and MediFarm LLC. Terra Tech Corp and OneQor Pharmaceutical, a privately held over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical company focused on developing, patenting, and delivering proprietary, plant-derived formulations in order to provide consumers with safer, more effective OTC solutions, recently announced that the two companies have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger pursuant to which OneQor will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of Terra Tech in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will focus principally on emerging pharmaceutical development opportunities for OneQor, while the operation of Terra Tech's portfolio of THC and agricultural related assets is expected to continue in the short-term. However, the combined company desires to list on a national securities exchange and, as further described below, intends to weigh several strategic options for the legacy Terra Tech business segments that may include a spin-off, special dividend, merger or potential sale among other accretive transactions. "The cannabis industry is facing strong headwinds, from both a capital and a regulatory standpoint. We feel confident that this is the best use of the company's balance sheet in order to achieve growth and profitable returns for shareholders," said Derek Peterson, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Tech.

