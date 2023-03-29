Cato Networks Recognized as the Leader in TechTarget's Single-Vendor SASE Quadrant Analysis

Methodical analysis of the single-vendor SASE platforms finds Cato SASE Cloud to be the top Leader in the market

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world's leading single-vendor SASE platform , announced today that it has been named the Leader in the Single-Vendor SASE Quadrant Analysis published in TechTarget.

"Cato's global cloud-native, single pass engine is the right architecture for single-vendor SASE," says Steve Garson, report author and president of SD-WAN Experts, an independent technology advisory firm who has conducted dozens of SASE evaluations and deployments. "In our work, we've found Cato to deliver far superior network performance due to its optimized global backbone. Like an iPhone, Cato's simplicity might make one think there's a lack of sophistication but don't be fooled. The complete convergence of networking and security within the Cato platform provides incredible detailed insight and control over the SASE infrastructure without the usability issues normally encountered in IT products."

"We're honored to be identified as the Leader in single-vendor SASE market," says Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks. "Cato introduced the first worldwide SASE platform in 2016, four years before Gartner defined the term. Since then, we've continued to enhance and extend Cato SASE Cloud as recognized by this award."

Why Single-Vendor SASE?

While SASE brings operational benefits to an organization, the report notes that single-vendor SASE brings certain unique benefits, including:

Enhanced security posture by reducing the complexity of security functions, enforcing a single security policy enterprise-wide, and minimizing the attack surface.

More efficient use of network and security personnel stemming from faster deployment times, reduced dependency on advanced networking and security skills and resources, removal of redundant activities, and a single security policy.

Better user and system administrator experiences as performance issues like latency and jitter are easier to manage, end-to-end issue diagnosis is simpler, and there is a single warehouse for all event data and logs.

Why Cato?

According to the report, Cato SASE Cloud brings several unique strengths:

A global cloud-native, single-pass engine is the right architecture for single-vendor SASE. It provides line-rate, security inspections, and optimized traffic worldwide for all company edges – sites, mobile users, and the cloud – even for encrypted traffic.

Cato fully maintains the underlying infrastructure of Cato SASE Cloud freeing IT from common network and security operations, such as updating security signatures in response to the latest zero-day threat. The report notes that Cato frequently points to its low Time to Protect – how quickly an IPS signature is not just developed but put into action. For example, they protected their customers against Log4j in just 17 hours (versus days and weeks for many companies).

Single management platform converges security and networking eliminating "swivel chair IT troubleshooting." Cato's Event screen is a good example of convergence, providing a single interface for seeing all networking and security event data for the past year.

About the Report

The SD-WAN Experts Single-Vendor SASE Quadrant Analysis evaluated seven vendors in what the authors term was an "MQ-like" analysis. Vendors were compared on their execution ability and their completeness of vision. The authors say they relied solely on publicly available information and tempered our theoretical analysis with our own real-world experience deploying SASE platforms.

Supporting Quotes

Eyal Webber-Zvik, the vice president of product marketing and strategic alliances:

"For the past seven years, Cato's been engaged in a continuous feedback loop, improving the Cato SASE Cloud to achieve perfect product-market fit. Partner and customer input combined with usage statistics contribute to evolving Cato into the leading SASE platform that it is today. While our competitors force-fit legacy products together to meet marketing needs, Cato provides enterprises with a purpose-built SASE platform that truly prepares them for whatever comes next.

About Cato Networks

Cato provides the world's most robust single-vendor SASE platform, converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, into a global cloud service. Cato SASE Cloud optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations everywhere. Using Cato, customers easily replace costly and rigid legacy MPLS with modern network architecture based on SD-WAN, secure and optimize a hybrid workforce working from anywhere, and enable seamless cloud migration. Cato enforces granular access policies, protects users against threats, and prevents sensitive data loss, all easily managed from a single pane of glass. With Cato, businesses are ready for whatever's next.

