Catheter Stabilization /Securement Device Market Worth $1.90 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Catheter Stabilization /Securement Device Market by Product ((Arterial, CVS (Portal, Femoral), Chest, Epidural, Peripheral (Nasogastric, Endotracheal, Foley)), Application (Cardiovascular, Respiratory), & End User - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Global Catheter Stabilization Device Market is projected to reach USD 1.90 billion by 2025 from USD 1.18 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=191983204

The Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the growing global prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes & cardiovascular diseases and the rising healthcare expenditure in developing economies as well as the development of technically sound securement devices. Emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

Peripheral catheter securement devices is expected to hold the largest share of the Catheter Securement Devices Market in 2020

On the basis of type, the Catheter Stabilization Device Market is segmented into peripheral catheter securement devices, arterial catheter securement devices, central venous catheter securement devices, chest drainage tube securement devices, abdominal drainage tube securement devices, epidural securement devices, and all-site securement devices. In 2019, peripheral securement devices segment accounted for the largest market share, primarily due to the growing use of these kits in home care settings and hospitals.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Catheter Stabilization /Securement Device Market"

179 – Tables

31 – Figures

202 – Pages

Hospitals segment commanded the largest share of the Catheter Securement Devices Market in 2019

By end user, the Catheter Stabilization Device Market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, emergency clinics and diagnostic imaging centers. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population and the increase in hospital reimbursements for surgeries performed in hospitals among others.

Cardiovascular procedures segment dominated the Catheter Stabilization Device Market in 2019

The Catheter Securement Devices Market, by application is segmented into cardiovascular procedures, respiratory procedures, gastric and oropharangeal procedures, general surgery, urological procedures, radiology, and other applications. In 2019, the cardiovascular procedures segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and heart disease across the globe.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=191983204

North America commanded the largest share of the Catheter Securement Devices Market in 2019.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetes and heart diseases as well as the increasing adoption of technically sound securement devices in the region.

The major players operating in this Catheter Stabilization Device Market are 3M (US), C. R. Bard, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), and Cardinal Health (US), ConvaTec Group plc. (UK), Merit Medical Systems (US), Smiths Medical (US), Centurion Medical Products (US), and M.C. Johnson Company, Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=191983204

Browse Related Reports:

Catheters Market

by Type (Cardiovascular (IVUS Catheter, Guiding Catheter, Balloon Catheter), Urology catheter (Dialysis, Foley, Intermittent Catheter), Intravenous Catheter (Central Venous Catheter)), & End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/catheters-market-6247803.html

Medical Supplies Market by Type (Diagnostic, Dialysis, Wound Care, Disinfectants, PPE, Radiology, Sterilization, Catheters), Application (Urology, Cardiology, Infection Control), End User (Hospitals, Clinics & Physician Offices) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-supplies-market-64344238.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/catheter-stabilization-device-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/catheter-stabilization-device.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets