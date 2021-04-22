Caterpillar Foundation Announces Global Environmental Partnership with One Tree Planted

The Caterpillar Foundation is on a mission to help build resilient communities that thrive in a rapidly changing world. As part of its strategy, the Foundation is focused on restoring local ecosystems to help communities grow stronger and more sustainable.

"Our partnership with One Tree Planted is not just about planting trees – this is part of a larger journey contributing to restored forests, cleaner air and water, stabilized soils, improved biodiversity and more," said Caterpillar Foundation President Asha Varghese. "From California to Brazil and South Africa to India, this work will help catalyze the importance of natural infrastructure around the world."

Through the Foundation's support, One Tree Planted will work with community-based watershed and conservation organizations and municipalities to ensure ecological restoration outcomes that include planting approximately 290,000 trees, restoring approximately 620 acres, and an estimated 7,000 metric tonnes of CO2 sequestered per year.

"The impact of these reforestation initiatives will be far-reaching and long-lasting," said Matt Hill, chief environmental evangelist at One Tree Planted. "We appreciate the Caterpillar Foundation's thoughtful vision in connecting the environment, employees and local communities to create a healthier future."

The Foundation's approach to sustainable natural infrastructure and support of One Tree Planted also aligns with Caterpillar's focus on sustainability. As one of the company's core values, sustainability represents Caterpillar's vision of a world where people's basic needs – such as shelter, clean water, education and reliable energy – are fulfilled.

About Caterpillar

With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media .

About Caterpillar Foundation

Founded in 1952, Caterpillar's philanthropic organization, the Caterpillar Foundation, has contributed nearly $810 million to help make sustainable progress possible around the world by building resilient communities that thrive in a rapidly changing world. To learn more about the global impact of the Caterpillar Foundation, visit caterpillar.com/foundation. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Our projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

