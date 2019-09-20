Cast Acrylic Sheet Market Worth $4.1 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cast Acrylic Sheet Market by Type (Cell, and Continuous), Application (Sanitary Ware, Signage & Display, Architecture & Interior Design, Transportation, Medical, Food & Catering), and Region (APAC, Europe, NA, ME&A, and SA) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Cast Acrylic Sheet Market is expected to grow at from USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 4.1 billion by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Cell cast process type to be the largest and fastest-growing process type during the forecast period.

Cell cast acrylic is the most commonly used process type for manufacturing cast acrylic sheet. In the cell cast process, melted polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) resins are poured between two glass sheets and are pressed to manufacture a cast acrylic sheet. The process is cost-effective and requires low set-up cost. Acrylic sheets produced through cell casting process have better optical clarity, higher toughness, and good color saturation, which has led to the growth of cell cast acrylic sheet in the market.

Signage & display to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

The growth in advertisement industry has led to the development of out-of-home advertising, primarily digital out-of-home advertising. This has led to a high demand for cast acrylic sheets to be used in large displays, LED signage boards, and such applications. The usage in such applications has led to the growth cast acrylic sheet during the forecast period.

APAC to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The rise of income level along with rapid industrialization in the region has led to the growth of cast acrylic sheet market. Significant increase in the retail industry and increased advertising spending in India, Indonesia, China, and other countries, are likely to propel the market in the signage & display application segment in APAC. North America and Europe together accounted for over one-third share of the cast acrylic sheet market share in 2018. In North America, the signage & display application accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

The major Cast Acrylic Sheet Market players include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), 3A Composites (Switzerland), Altuglas International (France), Aristech Acrylics (US), Madreperla (Italy), Gevacril (US), Margacipta Wirasentosa (Indonesia), Astari Niagra (Indonesia), Spartech (US), and Asia Poly (Malaysia).

