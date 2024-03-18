CasinoAlpha Goes Global: Extremoo Marketing Announces New Casino Review Platform Available Worldwide

LONDON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extremoo Marketing, a leading casino audit and analysis company, just announced the launch of its newest international product, CasinoAlpha. With over a decade of experience in the gambling industry, Extremoo Marketing decided to extend its services to players worldwide after serving for years in major markets, including Romania, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and New Zealand. The platform leverages CasinoAlpha's industry-leading vetting process to connect users with only the most trustworthy, secure and responsible gaming operators.

Tudor Turiceanu, founder and CEO of Extremoo Marketing and CasinoAlpha project, aims to connect with players around the world by providing the most reliable gambling platforms.

CasinoAlpha Introduces Innovations For International Players

With the global launch of CasinoAlpha, Extremoo aims to bring unprecedented transparency to the online gambling industry. As one of the top aggregated casino portals with strict vetting criteria for inclusion, CasinoAlpha features comprehensive and objective reviews of online casinos, evaluating critical factors like encryption protocols, game fairness, responsible gambling policies, and withdrawal track record.

"The average player today lacks unbiased information to guide their online decision-making. With countless inaccurate reviews available online, we noticed these operators' tendency to prioritise commercial interests rather than players' safety," said Turiceanu. "We're determined to provide a channel based solely around empowering customers with reliable data and maximum choice."

With its proven standards across global markets, CasinoAlpha offers a trusted guide for players looking for reputable platforms and exclusive bonuses and promotions not available directly from the operators. CasinoAlpha represents the next evolution in platform curation that raises the standards for transparency across the growing online gambling ecosystem.

Meet Tudor Turiceanu, CEO and founder of CasinoAlpha

The vision behind CasinoAlpha started with founder and CEO Tudor Turiceanu . He assembled an expert team equally devoted to player protection, platform integrity and innovation across the gambling industry.

"The success of any new product comes down to solving real customer problems, not just driving usage. From day one with CasinoAlpha, we were determined to raise standards around security, responsibility and transparency," declared Turiceanu.

CasinoAlpha represents Turiceanu's mission to establish a player-first goal by combining rigorous platform protocols with an unmatched portfolio of operator deals and bonuses. Under his persistent guidance, Extremoo is pioneering the next generation of entertainment platforms built entirely on accountability.

About Extremoo Marketing

Established in 2014, Extremoo Marketing is a performance marketing agency focusing on regulated markets available worldwide. As its parent company, CasinoAlpha was launched in 2021, constantly providing its input in the industry.

The Extremoo team leads the CasinoAlpha project with a commitment to continuous improvement and exceeding player expectations. With a dedicated team of industry experts, they provide refined recommendations, tools, and resources that empower gamblers to make informed decisions.