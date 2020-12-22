CareCapital Acquires Neoss to Invest in Innovation

Dr. Robert Gottlander Appointed President and CEO of Neoss

HONG KONG, HARROGATE, England and GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCapital Advisors Limited ("CareCapital"), an equity investor focused on the dental and oral care industry, today announced an agreement to acquire Neoss Limited ("Neoss"). CareCapital is one of the largest dental investors in the world, having invested more than US$1 billion in the sector, and provides a patient and collaborative environment for dental entrepreneurs and talented executives to realize their customer-centric visions. Neoss is a leading global dental implant company committed to designing intelligently simple solutions that provide reliable and cost-effective patient care with excellent long-term results. The Neoss brand is synonymous with innovation and quality, which has underpinned Neoss' market leading performance in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In conjunction with the transaction, Dr. Robert Gottlander has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Neoss. With over forty years of dental industry experience, Gottlander has a proven track record developing and commercializing dental solutions.

Neoss has developed a range of market-leading dental solutions and "intelligently simple" procedures designed to deliver better patient care and shorter procedure times that enhance practice productivity. With a rich portfolio of intellectual property and long-term clinical data, Neoss' peer-reviewed and published clinical support validates the efficacy of its solutions.

Dai Feng, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CareCapital, stated, "We are excited to welcome Neoss and Robert into our family. Both are dental trailblazers that, coupled, will elevate the Neoss customer experience and advance the Neoss mission. The company's well–established brand, history of innovation, clinical validation and solid market position fit well with Robert's customer-centric principles and passion for innovation."

Michael J. Dormer, Chairman and CEO of Neoss, stated, "Reflecting on a wonderful journey over the past 20 years in which Neoss has built a formidable position in the dental marketplace, it is with great pride that our management team, staff and partners will be central to the next stage of progression under new ownership."

After graduating from the University of Gothenburg School of Dentistry, Gottlander joined Nobel Biocare, where he held several senior executive leadership roles. Throughout his 27-year tenure, he led the team that established clinical and educational concepts for modern dental implantology, co-developed and launched Procera, the world's first successful CADCAM system, and developed new concepts combining implants and digital dentistry. Gottlander then joined Henry Schein, Inc., where, as Chief Marketing Officer of Global Dental, he led the global initiative as strategic planner for prosthetic and implant solutions, guiding product offerings worldwide and creating commercial sales and marketing strategies. Gottlander went on to serve the dental industry on a consulting basis. Throughout his career, Gottlander has created numerous industry-university partnerships, architecting research projects and educational programs to improve dental implant and digital technology innovation.

After two decades of service, Dormer will retire, in line with his long-standing personal intentions. Dormer will remain with the company in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Neoss team," asserted Dr. Gottlander. "Building on its esteemed heritage in Gothenburg, the birthplace of modern dental implants, Neoss shares my aspiration to pioneer dental innovation that improves patient care. I applaud the team at Neoss and Mr. Dormer for his leadership, who, together, have created a prominent global brand. I am looking forward to partnering with CareCapital to expand on that legacy and accelerate the long-term growth of the business through astute customer service and intelligently simple innovation."

"I am excited to collaborate with CareCapital and Robert to further advance Neoss' technology," added Fredrik Engman, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Neoss. "The support and dental knowhow that this transaction brings, will benefit our staff to enable better service for the needs of doctors and patients."

ABOUT CARECAPITAL ADVISORS LIMITED

A long-term investor focused on the global dental and oral care industry, CareCapital is committed to providing a patient and collaborative environment for dental entrepreneurs and talented executives to realize their customer-centric visions. CareCapital invests heavily in technologies, training, brands and enterprises that span the entire dental industry. CareCapital's dental business portfolio encompasses dental education, digital orthodontics, imaging, implants, biologics, ceramics, distribution, software, DSOs and research hospitals.

ABOUT NEOSS

Founded in 2000, Neoss offers intelligent dental solutions that are intuitively simple to use. The company's products are designed to allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with excellent long-term results. Leading with ingenuity and integrity, Neoss develops smart treatment solutions and works closely with each practice to drive Intelligent Simplicity, making the complex less complicated. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with longstanding presence in key markets.

Neoss was advised by BDA Partners, Eversheds Sutherland and PwC, CareCapital was advised by Ernst & Young and White & Case LLP, on the transaction.

