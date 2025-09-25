Carbon Capture Materials Market worth $99,098.5 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Carbon Capture Materials Market by Material (Liquid Solvents, Solid Solvents, Membranes), Process (Absorption, Adsorption), Technique (Pre-Combustion, Post combustion, Oxyfuel combustion, Direct air capture), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical, Metal & Mining, Industrial, and Other End-use Industries) & Region - Forecast to 2030", carbon capture materials market size is projected to grow from USD 66,904.7 million in 2025 to USD 99,098.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Carbon Capture Materials Market"

140 - Tables

60 - Figures

240 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=63453906

The carbon capture materials market is expanding due to multiple drivers and emerging opportunities. Rising energy demand and continued fossil fuel reliance make efficient emission reduction essential, boosting the need for advanced capture materials. Supportive regulations, carbon pricing, and government incentives further accelerate adoption while stimulating innovation. Industrial decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors like cement and steel creates strong demand for robust materials that can withstand challenging conditions. Additionally, advancements in material science—such as solid sorbents, nanoporous Adsorption, and hybrid solvents—are enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. Together, these factors position carbon capture materials as vital to global climate strategies.

Membranes are anticipated to be the largest material segment in the carbon capture materials market during the forecast period.

Membranes hold the largest share of the carbon capture materials market due to their efficiency, versatility, and cost-effectiveness in CO2 separation processes. Unlike traditional solvents or sorbents, membranes offer a physical separation method that selectively allows CO2 to pass through while retaining other gases, making them ideal for post-combustion capture in power plants and industrial facilities. Their compact, modular design enables easy integration into existing infrastructure, reducing retrofitting costs and space requirements compared to bulky solvent-based systems. Membranes also require lower energy inputs, as they operate without the high heat demands of chemical Absorption, addressing a key challenge in scaling carbon capture technologies. Advances in materials science have led to high-performance membranes, such as polymeric and ceramic types, with enhanced selectivity and durability, improving CO2 capture rates up to 90% in some applications. Their applicability extends beyond power generation to industries like cement and steel, where emissions are harder to abate. Additionally, membranes support emerging applications such as direct air capture, where their scalability and low maintenance needs are advantageous. The growing emphasis on modular, decentralized carbon capture systems further boosts membrane adoption, as they align with cost-conscious and flexible deployment models. Supportive policies and rising carbon pricing globally incentivize their use, positioning membranes as the dominant material in the carbon capture materials market due to their practical and economic benefits.

Absorptions are anticipated to be the larger process segment in the carbon capture materials market during the forecast period.

Absorptions hold the larger share of the carbon capture market's process segment due to their proven effectiveness, widespread adoption, and compatibility with high-emission industries. This process employs liquid solvents, such as amine or alkaline solutions, to chemically capture CO2 from flue gases, achieving efficiencies up to 95%. Its dominance stems from its maturity and ability to retrofit existing power plants, cement, and steel facilities, addressing significant emission sources without major infrastructure changes. Absorption's versatility in handling high-volume, high-concentration CO2 streams makes it ideal for large-scale applications in power generation and oil and gas. Despite higher energy demands for solvent regeneration, recent advancements have reduced costs, enhancing economic viability. The process's established infrastructure and operational reliability ensure its preference in industries facing stringent emission regulations. Global carbon pricing and net-zero mandates further drive its adoption, as absorption provides a dependable solution for decarbonization. Its role in emerging applications, such as blue hydrogen production, solidifies its market leadership, supported by ongoing research into sustainable, less corrosive solvents.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=63453906

Post-combustion is anticipated to be the largest technique segment in the carbon capture materials market during the forecast period.

Post-combustion capture accounts for the largest share of the technique segment of the carbon capture materials market due to its versatility, retrofitting feasibility, and compatibility with existing infrastructure. This technique captures CO2 from flue gases after fuel combustion, making it ideal for retrofitting coal- and gas-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities like cement and steel production, which are major emission sources. Its dominance stems from the ability to integrate with established systems without requiring significant process alterations, unlike pre-combustion or oxy-fuel methods, which demand new infrastructure or fuel modifications. Post-combustion systems, often using amine-based solvents or advanced sorbents, achieve CO2 capture efficiencies, addressing high-emission sectors effectively. The technique's flexibility extends to handling diverse flue gas compositions, accommodating varying CO2 concentrations. Post-combustion capture aligns with global decarbonization goals, as it can be deployed in existing plants to meet stringent emission regulations without disrupting operations. Its scalability and compatibility with modular technologies, like membrane or adsorption-based systems, further enhance its appeal. Despite higher energy requirements for solvent regeneration, ongoing innovations in low-energy materials and process optimization are reducing costs, making post-combustion more economically viable.

Power generation is anticipated to be the largest end-use industry segment in the carbon capture materials market during the forecast period.

Power generation holds the largest share in the end-use industry segment of the carbon capture materials market due to its significant contribution to global CO2 emissions and the urgent need to decarbonize this sector. Fossil fuel-based power plants, particularly coal and natural gas facilities, account for a substantial portion of greenhouse gas emissions, making them prime targets for carbon capture and storage (CCS) deployment. Post-combustion capture, widely used in this sector, can be retrofitted to existing plants, enabling emission reductions without replacing infrastructure, which is critical for regions reliant on fossil fuels. Stringent regulatory frameworks and carbon pricing mechanisms push power generators to adopt CCS to meet net-zero targets, especially in coal-heavy regions. The integration of CCS with power plants supports the production of low-carbon electricity, aligning with global energy transition goals. The sector's large-scale operations provide economies of scale, making CCS implementation more cost-effective compared to smaller industries. Furthermore, power generation's role in emerging applications, such as blue hydrogen production, amplifies the demand for carbon capture to ensure low-emission outputs. These factors collectively position power generation as the dominant end-use industry in the carbon capture market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=63453906

Key Players

The Carbon Capture Materials market major players such as Ecolab (US), BASF (Germany), DOW (US), MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Zeochem (Switzerland).

Get access to the latest updates on Carbon Capture Materials Companies and Carbon Capture Materials Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Advanced Materials Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Fasteners Market - Global Forecast to 2029



Meta-aramid Fiber Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Polypropylene Compounds Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Graphite Market - Global Forecast to 2030

3D Printing Ceramics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg