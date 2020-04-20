CAPEX.COM Obtains Retail License in Abu Dhabi

CAPEX.COM provides the know-how, as well as the tools and resources necessary to make the markets accessible to a global audience. Additionally, its efficient trading platforms and transparent trading conditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers of 2020.

According to Madalina Rotaru, the CEO of Key Way Markets Ltd, the ADGM license, "Confirms the company's pledge for providing the Middle Eastern clients with a secure trading experience, under strict scrutiny and with the highest standard of financial services."

CAPEX.com has a strong technology foundation, offering traders both the widely used Meta Trader 5 but also WebTrader, a proprietary web and mobile trading platform, which features integrated education through video courses and industry-leading analysis tools from Tip Ranks and Trading Central. The technology is backed up by a strong educational approach, as CAPEX.com offers a multi-language – including Arabic - permanent support and training team, over the phone, for a personal approach allowing traders to make full use of the platform's integrated tools.

CAPEX.COM already has two operating licenses: CYSEC (obtained in 2016) and FSCA (acquired in 2019). The ADGM FSRA license comes to complete the picture and help broaden the perspectives and business appraisal of the brand.

Key Way Market Ltd's new office is located in the Al Sila Tower in the Abu Dhabi Global Market Square.

Find out more about Capex Abu Dhabi at ae.capex.com

About CAPEX.COM

As a world wide brand, CAPEX.com has the goal of transforming the way people trade online. The company's customer-centered and education-oriented business philosophy is backed up by robust technology, allowing it to create new possibilities and opportunities for individuals to invest in the financial markets.

