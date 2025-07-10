Cap-Free, Hidden-Needle Onestep Lancing Pen Debuts in Spain--First Step of SteriLance's European Roll-out

MADRID, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SteriLance Medical, a global leader in personal blood-sampling solutions, today launches its breakthrough Onestep™ Lancing Device and companion SoftSense™ Lancets in Spain, marking the company's entry into Europe.

Onestep is the world's first cap-free, four-step lancing pen that keeps the needle hidden from start to finish and drives it with patent-protected Total Path Control™ (TPC) vertical-drive technology, delivering virtually painless sampling while halving preparatory motions. The devices are now available in Spain through select pharmacy outlets and partner e-commerce stores, with wider European roll-out to follow.

What makes Onestep different

Single-step needle loading & removal — insert a SoftSense lancet and simply twist off its protective cap; no pen-cap removal is ever required.

— insert a SoftSense lancet and simply twist off its protective cap; no pen-cap removal is ever required. Four-step workflow — insert, twist, press, eject — around 70 % fewer actions than conventional pens.

— insert, twist, press, eject — around than conventional pens. TPC™ vertical drive guides the needle in a straight path, reducing vibration and tissue trauma for an almost painless finger-stick.

guides the needle in a straight path, reducing vibration and tissue trauma for an finger-stick. Needle concealed throughout, easing needle anxiety and lowering accidental-injury risk.

In a recent evaluation with 30 frequent testers, 92 % reported "little or no pain," while 87 % felt safer because they never saw the needle.

Market context

Spain is home to an estimated 5.1 million adults with diabetes, one of the highest prevalence rates in Europe. Low-pain, easy-to-use devices such as Onestep can help improve adherence to daily self-monitoring, a cornerstone of effective diabetes management.

Availability

Onestep and SoftSense are now on sale in Spain via select brick-and-mortar pharmacies and partner e-commerce sites. Broader retail and pharmacy distribution across additional EU markets will commence in the coming months.

Compliance & resources

Onestep and SoftSense are CE-MDR and ISO 13485 certified and engineered for frequent, home-based capillary sampling.

For more information about Onestep and to explore its features, visit:

https://en.sterilance.com/innovative_products/onestep-lancing-device.

For media or distribution enquiries, please contact: smu@sterilance.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728413/image_5020157_8534348.jpg