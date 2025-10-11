Sandstone Easydrip™ Plus Pen Needles Debut in Turkey -- Patent‑Protected Hexagonal Hub for Comfort and Control

Large‑platform hexagonal hub (Hextra Tech) offers superior stability and ease of grip; ISO 13485 & CE certified; launched by a leading regional diabetes distributor and 4,000+ pharmacies

ISTANBUL, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandstone Medical — a SteriLance Medical sub‑brand focused on diabetes self‑injection — today announced the introduction of its Easydrip™ Plus pen needles into the Turkish market through a leading regional diabetes distributor with a nationwide pharmacy network. The launch is already unlocking interest from neighbouring Middle‑East markets.

Key advantages

Bridging the gap between premium and low-end options; advanced large-platform design; ISO 13485 and CE certified; now available in hospitals and pharmacies

Hextra Tech hexagonal hub — a broad, six‑facet platform that helps patients keep the pen steady during insertion, reducing wobble, bruising and needle bending versus conventional narrow‑hub pen needles.

Greater dosing confidence — the enlarged contact surface promotes a consistent injection angle, supporting accurate sub‑cutaneous delivery.

Thin‑wall cannula with silicone lubrication — minimises penetration force and shortens injection time for a gentler daily routine.

Market relevance

As the first pen needle with a patent‑protected hexagonal hub available in Turkey, Easydrip™ Plus is already attracting interest from neighbouring countries and sets a practical alternative between premium global brands and low‑end generics.

Availability & next steps

Current channel: nationwide community pharmacies, often bundled with blood‑glucose meters.

Planned expansion: influencer‑driven digital campaigns and e‑commerce to reach online‑first consumers across Turkey and neighbouring states.

Certifications

Easydrip™ Plus is manufactured under a strict ISO 13485 quality system and holds CE Declaration of Conformity, meeting international safety and performance standards.

Brand Relationship

Sandstone Medical is SteriLance Medical's diabetes‑care brand focused on self‑injection. Easydrip™ products are developed and marketed by Sandstone, with SteriLance providing manufacturing and quality systems under ISO 13485.

About Sandstone and SteriLance Medical

Sandstone designs patient‑centric solutions that make daily injections steadier and more comfortable. Founded in 1993, SteriLance Medical is a global innovator in blood‑sampling and injection solutions with 200+ patents and distribution in 50+ countries.

More information: en.sandstonemed.com | en.sterilance.com

Media & distribution enquiries: smu@sterilance.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794048/Bridging_gap_premium_low_end_options__advanced_large_platform_design__ISO_13485.jpg