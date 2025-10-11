Sandstone Easydrip™ Plus Pen Needles Debut in Turkey -- Patent‑Protected Hexagonal Hub for Comfort and Control
11 Oct, 2025, 14:35 GMT
Large‑platform hexagonal hub (Hextra Tech) offers superior stability and ease of grip; ISO 13485 & CE certified; launched by a leading regional diabetes distributor and 4,000+ pharmacies
ISTANBUL, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandstone Medical — a SteriLance Medical sub‑brand focused on diabetes self‑injection — today announced the introduction of its Easydrip™ Plus pen needles into the Turkish market through a leading regional diabetes distributor with a nationwide pharmacy network. The launch is already unlocking interest from neighbouring Middle‑East markets.
Key advantages
- Hextra Tech hexagonal hub — a broad, six‑facet platform that helps patients keep the pen steady during insertion, reducing wobble, bruising and needle bending versus conventional narrow‑hub pen needles.
- Greater dosing confidence — the enlarged contact surface promotes a consistent injection angle, supporting accurate sub‑cutaneous delivery.
- Thin‑wall cannula with silicone lubrication — minimises penetration force and shortens injection time for a gentler daily routine.
Market relevance
As the first pen needle with a patent‑protected hexagonal hub available in Turkey, Easydrip™ Plus is already attracting interest from neighbouring countries and sets a practical alternative between premium global brands and low‑end generics.
Availability & next steps
- Current channel: nationwide community pharmacies, often bundled with blood‑glucose meters.
- Planned expansion: influencer‑driven digital campaigns and e‑commerce to reach online‑first consumers across Turkey and neighbouring states.
Certifications
Easydrip™ Plus is manufactured under a strict ISO 13485 quality system and holds CE Declaration of Conformity, meeting international safety and performance standards.
Brand Relationship
Sandstone Medical is SteriLance Medical's diabetes‑care brand focused on self‑injection. Easydrip™ products are developed and marketed by Sandstone, with SteriLance providing manufacturing and quality systems under ISO 13485.
About Sandstone and SteriLance Medical
Sandstone designs patient‑centric solutions that make daily injections steadier and more comfortable. Founded in 1993, SteriLance Medical is a global innovator in blood‑sampling and injection solutions with 200+ patents and distribution in 50+ countries.
More information: en.sandstonemed.com | en.sterilance.com
Media & distribution enquiries: smu@sterilance.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794048/Bridging_gap_premium_low_end_options__advanced_large_platform_design__ISO_13485.jpg
