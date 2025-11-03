Sandstone Easydrip™ Plus with Hextra Tech™ Hexagonal Broad Hub Delivers Steadier, More Comfortable Insulin Injections

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A peer-reviewed article by researchers at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology (USST), published in an international biomedical engineering journal, reports that the Hextra Tech™ hexagonal, broad-platform hub used in Sandstone Easydrip™ Plus pen needles improves injection stability and user comfort versus conventional narrow hubs in laboratory bench tests. The study measured lower needle deformation and higher anti-tilt resistance under load, attributes that help keep the needle closer to perpendicular for more consistent subcutaneous delivery. These engineering findings are consistent with the product's human-factors design rationale.

Sandstone Easydrip™ Plus pen needle features the patented Hextra Tech™ broad hub for improved stability and comfort.

"For people who inject daily, a pen needle that stays steady and feels gentle can reduce anxiety and support adherence," said a Sandstone spokesperson. "Hextra Tech™ was engineered to give users greater control at home and on the go."

What sets Easydrip™ Plus apart

Hextra Tech™ hub stabilization — Broad, six-facet platform that steadies the pen during insertion, helping reduce wobble and the risk of bending/breakage in self-injection.

Controlled penetration path — Geometry tuned to support perpendicular entry and help avoid intramuscular delivery, reinforcing reliable at-home dosing.

Enlarged inner & outer caps — Easy-grip, ergonomic caps designed for secure handling and single-hand re-capping while helping guard against accidental sticks.

Smooth insertion — Thin-wall, polished multi-facet cannula with silicone lubrication supports gentle, low-force entry and dependable flow.

Practical range — Single-use, sterilized; available in multiple gauges and lengths; compatible with widely used insulin pens.

Why it matters

Pen-needle stability and comfort directly influence user confidence and adherence. A hub that resists tilt can minimize off-target delivery and help make frequent self-injections feel more manageable—outcomes Easydrip™ Plus is designed to support.

Regulatory snapshot

ISO 13485 QMS certified.

CE conformity (MDR 2017/745).

United States: FDA‑regulated; claims follow FDA rules.

Other regions: approvals and availability vary—contact us for local details.

About Sandstone and SteriLance

Sandstone Medical is the diabetes-care brand of SteriLance Medical, developing pen needles, safety lancets, and lancing devices with a focus on human-factors engineering. SteriLance cites 200+ patents and a global commercial footprint.

Trademarks & notes: Easydrip™ and Hextra Tech™ are trademarks of SteriLance Medical. Bench tests are laboratory evaluations; individual experience may vary. Always follow the instructions for use and guidance from healthcare professionals.

More information: en.sandstonemed.com | en.sterilance.com • Media & distribution enquiries: smu@sterilance.com

