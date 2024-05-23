Cannabis Testing Market Worth $4.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

The important factors impacting market growth are legalization trends and rising medical applications for cannabis. Rising approvals for medical and recreational cannabis drive the regulations requiring product safety testing which in turn fuel the need for cannabis testing services. Additionally, the rise in the number of cannabis testing labs due to legalization is propelling the demand for analytical instruments is likely to uplift market growth in coming years.

Cannabis Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.8 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $4.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product & Software, By Service & By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Untapped markets in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Increasing legalization of medical and recreational cannabis

Products segment held the highest estimated share of the cannabis testing market.

Based on product & software, the cannabis testing market is segmented into products (analytical instruments {chromatography instruments [liquid chromatography, gas chromatography & other chromatography instruments], spectroscopy instruments [mass spectrometry instruments & atomic spectroscopy instruments] & other analytical instruments} and consumables {chromatography columns, standards and CRMS, sample preparation products and other consumables) and software. The product segment accounted for the largest share of the cannabis testing market in 2023. Market growth is driven by technological advancements providing sophisticated tools for precise analysis, ensuring compliance and quality control, and the expanding legalization of cannabis products. Additionally, increasing requirements for potency labeling and pesticide screening fuel the demand for specialized consumables, further propelling growth in the cannabis testing market. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the Thermo Scientific SureSTART consumables portfolio consisting of vials, well plates, caps, inserts, kits, and mats to improve analytical performance and sample security for chromatography and mass spectrometry users in routine and research labs in clinical, food, pharma, biopharma, environmental, and academic sectors.

High growth of services segment attributed to potency testing services.

Based on service, the cannabis testing market is broadly segmented into terpene profiling, microbial analysis, residual solvent analysis, potency testing, heavy metal testing, pesticide screening, and other services. In 2023, potency testing accounted for the largest share of the cannabis testing services market. The high growth of this segment is due to stringent regulatory requirements ensuring accurate THC and CBD levels. This is crucial for product labeling, consumer safety, and compliance, driving demand from producers and dispensaries seeking to meet legal standards and provide reliable, high-quality products.

Services take away the largest estimated share of the end-user segment.

Based on end users, the cannabis testing market is classified into segmented into product & software end users (cannabis testing laboratories {small-scale laboratories, medium-scale laboratories, large-scale laboratories} and research institutes) and service end users (cannabis drug manufacturers & dispensaries, cannabis cultivators/growers). In 2023, the service end users' segment was predicted to account for the highest share of the global cannabis testing market. The large share of this end user segment is due to the rising consumer awareness of quality and safety, rising legalization of cannabis, stringent regulatory standards, and technological advancements in cannabis testing.

During the forecast period, North America displayed lucrative market growth.

North America accounted for the largest share of 65.5% of the cannabis testing market in 2023. The North American market is projected to reach a value of USD 2.6 billion by 2029 from an estimated value of USD 1.2 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. The region leads the cannabis testing market due to stringent regulatory standards, robust infrastructure, and widespread legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes. Additionally, North America's advanced R&D capabilities and evolving consumer demand for quality assurance drive its prominence in this growing sector.

Cannabis Testing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing legalization of medical and recreational cannabis Increasing use of cannabis for medicinal applications Technological advancements in testing technologies

Restraints:

Lack of standardization Investment risks due to regularization

Opportunities:

Untapped markets in emerging economies Research collaborations

Challenge:

High setup costs

Key Market Players of Cannabis Testing Industry:

The global cannabis testing market comprises many key market players competing for markets shares like Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Restek Corporation (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Hamilton Company (US), Sigma Analytical Services (Canada), SC Labs (US), PharmLabs LLC (US), MCS, Inc. (US), ProVerde Laboratories (US), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 70%, and Demand Side - 30%

By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs & Directors - 30%, Executives- 25%

By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, MEA- 5%

Recent Developments:

In September 2023 , Shimadzu Corporation launched the Brevis GC-2050 gas chromatograph used in various applications including cannabis testing.

, Shimadzu Corporation launched the Brevis GC-2050 gas chromatograph used in various applications including cannabis testing. In April 2023 , SC Labs, one of the leading cannabis testing companies, acquired C4 Laboratories, one of the first Arizona cannabis labs, thus allowing it to be licensed and accredited in five states: California , Colorado , Michigan , Oregon , and Arizona .

, SC Labs, one of the leading cannabis testing companies, acquired C4 Laboratories, one of the first cannabis labs, thus allowing it to be licensed and accredited in five states: , , , , and . In June 2022 , Shimadzu Corporation launched the AA-7800 series atomic absorption spectrophotometers. The AA-7800 series is used for quality control in the raw material, food, and for inspecting water quality and hazardous substances in soil thus presenting an advantage in heavy metal testing of cannabis.

Cannabis Testing Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cannabis testing market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing legalization of medical and recreational cannabis, increasing use of cannabis for medicinal applications and technological advancements in testing technologies), restraints (lack of standardization and investment risks due to regularization), opportunities (untapped markets in emerging economies and research collaborations) and challenges (high setup costs) are influencing the growth of cannabis testing market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the cannabis testing market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the cannabis testing market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cannabis testing market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation ( Japan ), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Restek Corporation (US), SGS SA ( Switzerland ), Merck KGaA ( Germany ), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Hamilton Company (US), Sigma Analytical Services ( Canada ), SC Labs (US), PharmLabs LLC (US), MCS, Inc. (US), ProVerde Laboratories (US), and Eurofins Scientific ( Luxembourg ) among others in the cannabis testing market.

