Call for Application to Researchers for Joint Research Project between Ono Pharmaceutical and BioMed X

News provided by

Ono Pharmaceutical Co.

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 GMT

- Research Theme: New Strategies to Engage Neurophils in Solid Tumors -

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan) informed that it has started a new collaboration with BioMed X (Heidelberg, Germany) on cancer immunotherapies and has been inviting researchers who are interested in this research project via BioMed X.

For details, please refer to the following BioMed X press release and application guidelines for the research project:

BioMed X's press release dated December 19, 2023: 
BioMed X Institute and Ono Pharmaceutical Launch New Collaboration in Cancer Research

Application guidelines for the research project: 
Call for Application #2023-BMX-C03 open until February 18, 2024

(Summary of applications) For more information, please refer to the above link.
Research theme:                    New Strategies to Engage Neutrophils in Solid Tumors
Project term:                           3 - 5 years
Deadline for applications:       February 18, 2024

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636289/ONO_PHARMA_USA_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Ono Enters into Research Collaboration with UK Dementia Research Institute

Ono Enters into Research Collaboration with UK Dementia Research Institute

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan; President and CEO: Gyo Sagara; "Ono") today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics