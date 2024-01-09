Call for Application to Researchers for Joint Research Project between Ono Pharmaceutical and BioMed X

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 GMT
- Research Theme: New Strategies to Engage Neurophils in Solid Tumors -
OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan) informed that it has started a new collaboration with BioMed X (Heidelberg, Germany) on cancer immunotherapies and has been inviting researchers who are interested in this research project via BioMed X.
For details, please refer to the following BioMed X press release and application guidelines for the research project:
BioMed X's press release dated December 19, 2023:
BioMed X Institute and Ono Pharmaceutical Launch New Collaboration in Cancer Research
Application guidelines for the research project:
Call for Application #2023-BMX-C03 open until February 18, 2024
(Summary of applications) For more information, please refer to the above link.
Research theme: New Strategies to Engage Neutrophils in Solid Tumors
Project term: 3 - 5 years
Deadline for applications: February 18, 2024
