Calcium Silicate Insulation Market worth $320 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Calcium Silicate Insulation Market by Temperature (High-Temperature & Mid-Temperature), End-use Industry (Metals, Industrial, Power Generation, Petrochemical, Transport), and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Calcium Silicate Insulation Market is projected to reach USD 320 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% from USD 256 million in 2021.

Calcium silicate is the chemical compound Ca2SiO4, also known as calcium orthosilicate and is sometimes formulated as 2CaO·SiO2. It occurs naturally as the mineral larnite and can be derived from naturally occurring limestone and diatomaceous earth, a siliceous sedimentary rock. Calcium silicate has a low bulk density, corrosion-inhibiting properties, high-temperature structural integrity, and high physical water absorption. It is used for the insulation of high-temperature pipes and equipment and for fire endurance applications. It is available in the form of boards, preformed pipes, and preformed blocks.

High temperature calcium silicate is the largest temperature segment of the calcium silicate insulation market. APAC was the largest market for calcium silicate insulation in 2020, in terms of value. Factors such as increasing demand from power generation and transport industries will drive the calcium silicate insulation market.

"The mid temperature is projected to be the fastest-growing temperature type for calcium silicate insulation market between 2021 and 2026"

The growing demand for environment-friendly, fire-proof, and high temperature insulation from the marine and railway industries and increasing consumer spending in various developing economies are expected to drive the calcium silicate insulation market during the forecast period.

"Transport is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in calcium silicate insulation market between 2021 and 2026."

Calcium silicate boards are used in aerospace, marine & offshore, and railway industry for thermal and fire insulation. In marine industry, calcium silicate is made as a system for the fire, sound and thermal insulation of floors, walls, ceilings, decks, fire-rated linings, hulls, bulkheads, fire doors, engine rooms, etc. In aerospace industry, calcium silicate is used to enhance the vibration resistance and thermal shock. It is used among the turbofan engines, nacelles, exhausts, hydraulics, APUs, batteries, wings, radomes, flight data recorders, galley oven and other weight sensitive applications in an airplane. Railway industry also play a key role in utilizing calcium silicate for maximizing its performance, energy efficiency, passenger safety and comfort. Components such as fire doors, partition walls, acoustic barriers, electrical cabinets, fire-resistant penetrations, fire-resistant cable ducts, thermal and fire barriers, batteries, etc. are insulated with calcium silicate, offering passive fire protection, thermal and sound insulation.

"North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the calcium silicate insulation market during the forecast period"

North America has dominated the global calcium silicate insulation market. North America has dominated the global calcium silicate insulation market due to the growing investments in developing countries and manufacturing capacity additions across end-use industries, especially power generation and industrial. Investment in the power generation, petrochemical, industrial and transport activities is increasing in countries such as Canada & Mexico. This drives demand for thermal insulation, which has contributed significantly to growth of the calcium silicate insulation market in North America. US is the key market for calcium silicate insulation in the North America due to its increasing industrialization and urbanization. Some major players in North America are BNZ Materials (US) and Johns Manville (US). The demand for calcium silicate insulation is growing, especially in Europe and APAC. Thus, the markets in these regions are expected to register higher growth in comparison to other regions.

The key market players profiled in the report include Skamol (Denmark), A&A Material Corporation (Japan), Promat (Etex Group) (Belgium), BNZ Materials (US), Johns Manville (US), Anglitemp (UK), NICHIAS Corporation (Japan), Calsitherm (Japan), SANLE Group (China), Taisyou International Business Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Guangdong New Element Building Material Co. Ltd. (China) and Beijing Hocreboard Building Material Co. Ltd. (China).

