BPC Instruments reports results for H1 and Q2 2024

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments ("BPC" or "the Company") hereby publishes the half-year report for the period January 1-June 30, 2024. The half-year report is available as an attached file to this release and on the Company's website. Below is a summary of the report.

CEO Dr. Jing Liu comments:

"As we return from our summer break, I'm pleased to report steady growth and strategic progress for BPC Instruments in the first half of 2024. In Q2, we achieved net sales of 14,074 kSEK and an EBIT of 3,240 kSEK. Our active participation in key global events has expanded our market presence, and the full integration of our Chinese joint venture marks a significant milestone. Looking ahead, we are focused on developing new products to meet the evolving needs of our markets."

Q2 | 2024-04-01-2024-06-30

Net sales amounted to 14,074* (10,598 kSEK).

EBIT amounted to 3,240* (2,928 kSEK).

The profit after tax amounted to 2,537* (2,432) KSEK.

Earnings per share: 0,24* (0,23) SEK .

H1 | 2024-01-01-2024-06-30

Net sales for H1 amounted to 29,217* (22,790) kSEK.

EBIT for H1 amounted to 9,573* (5,314) kSEK.

Net profit for H1 amounted to 8,199* (4,446) kSEK.

Earnings per share for H1 amounted to 0,78* (0,43) SEK .

. Total cash and equivalents, including short-term investments, amounted to 25,410 (11,386) kSEK.

*Group figure including subsidiary BPC Instruments (Zhejiang) Co. Ltd. in China. Group formed on April 1, 2024.

The number of shares in BPC Instruments AB as of June 30, 2024: 10,45,000 (10,454,000) shares.

Significant events Q2 2024

On April 9 , BPC announced the global launch of its latest innovation, BPC ® Air - an advanced air incubator offering both cooling and heating capabilities. Paired with other respirometer systems provided by BPC, the Company now offers a comprehensive analytical solution across multiple niche business sectors.

, BPC announced the global launch of its latest innovation, BPC Air - an advanced air incubator offering both cooling and heating capabilities. Paired with other respirometer systems provided by BPC, the Company now offers a comprehensive analytical solution across multiple niche business sectors. On April 16 , BPC announced the successful completion of the equity transfer of its Chinese Joint Venture, formerly known as BPC Instruments (Haining) Co Ltd. With this transaction, BPC holds sole ownership of the venture, rebranded as BPC Instruments ( Zhejiang ) Co Ltd.

, BPC announced the successful completion of the equity transfer of its Chinese Joint Venture, formerly known as BPC Instruments (Haining) Co Ltd. With this transaction, BPC holds sole ownership of the venture, rebranded as BPC Instruments ( ) Co Ltd. On May 21 , BPC announced that, among others, ES Aktiehandel AB and Exelity AB have acquired a total of 365,000 shares in the Company from Gustaf Olsson (Chairman of the Board) and Sustainable Holding Sweden AB (wholly owned by board member Kristofer Cook ).

, BPC announced that, among others, ES Aktiehandel AB and Exelity AB have acquired a total of 365,000 shares in the Company from (Chairman of the Board) and Sustainable Holding Sweden AB (wholly owned by board member ). On May 22 , BPC announced that the Company continues to expand its presence in the US market by joining the American Biogas Council (ABC). The membership follows successful participation in the annual Biogas Americas conference and tradeshow held on May 13-16 in Savannah ( USA ), where the Company showcased its latest innovations.

, BPC announced that the Company continues to expand its presence in the US market by joining the American Biogas Council (ABC). The membership follows successful participation in the annual Biogas Americas conference and tradeshow held on in Savannah ( ), where the Company showcased its latest innovations. On May 28 , the 2024 Annual General Meeting of BPC Instruments AB was held. The Minutes with summarised decisions are available on our website.

, the 2024 Annual General Meeting of BPC Instruments AB was held. The Minutes with summarised decisions are available on our website. On June 20 , BPC announced that the company had adopted a new Sustainability Policy to clarify its ambitions in the field of sustainability. The policy serves to integrate environmental practices, social responsibility, and ethical governance into BPC Instruments' operations. Please visit our website for more detailed information on BPC Instruments' new Sustainability Policy and to explore our ongoing sustainability initiatives .

, BPC announced that the company had adopted a new Sustainability Policy to clarify its ambitions in the field of sustainability. The policy serves to integrate environmental practices, social responsibility, and ethical governance into BPC Instruments' operations. Please visit our website for more detailed information on BPC Instruments' new Sustainability Policy and to explore our ongoing sustainability initiatives On June 25 , BPC announced a purchase order for its flagship product, AMPTS® III, from a prominent biomethane producer that currently owns and operates eight biogas plants in Denmark . The order includes the delivery of two AMPTS® III Standard Packages, with a total value equivalent to approximately 600,000 SEK . While the order is of standard economic value, it is significant because the client is a major player in the Nordic biomethane sector.

Highlights after the end of the period

On July 4 , BPC received a repeat order for the AMPTS ® III system from a US-based renewable natural gas (RNG)provider, worth approximately 330,000 SEK , with revenue expected in Q3.

, BPC received a repeat order for the AMPTS III system from a US-based renewable natural gas (RNG)provider, worth approximately , with revenue expected in Q3. On July 9 , BPC received an order of four equipment packages from a US firm converting waste into RNG and electricity, valued at 696,000 SEK , with revenue expected in Q3.

, BPC received an order of four equipment packages from a US firm converting waste into RNG and electricity, valued at , with revenue expected in Q3. On July 17 , BPC received an order of four equipment packages from a Spanish research institute, valued at 691,000 SEK , with revenue expected in Q3.

, BPC received an order of four equipment packages from a Spanish research institute, valued at , with revenue expected in Q3. On August 26 , BPC received an order of an AMPTS® III DUO system and multiple BPC® Go units valued at 700,000 SEK , from the California -based branch of prominent multinational oil and gas company headquartered in London . Revenue expected in Q3.

No other significant events have occurred since the end of the period that has materially affected this report.

For more information regarding BPC Instruments, please contact:

Jing Liu, CEO

BPC Instruments

Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51

E-mail: ir@bpcinstruments.com

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 70 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

