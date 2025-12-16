BPC Instruments partners with SixRing to provide quality assurance for the EU and UK biomethane markets

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) has entered into a collaboration with SixRing, the Canadian technology company behind Stimulose, a new feedstock additive designed to support stable and efficient biomethane production. Under the collaboration, BPC will act as SixRing's independent Quality Assurance and Optimisation Partner as Stimulose is introduced to biomethane producers in the EU and UK markets.

Across the biomethane industry, producers are increasingly challenged by the availability, quality, and variability of feedstocks. This inconsistency necessitates verifiable solutions for process optimisation. To mitigate these risks, there is a clear need for independent evaluation and transparent performance verification when integrating new technologies, ensuring that decisions are based on objective data.

Through the collaboration, BPC Instruments will deliver third-party evaluation, transparent performance audits, and independent reporting to both SixRing and its customers. BPC's assessments will allow operators to accurately understand how Stimulose performs under their specific conditions, providing an unbiased foundation for operational decision-making and long-term plant optimisation.

"Many plant operators are looking for solutions that strengthen process stability and increase biomethane output. Our role is to provide a clear, evidence-based picture of what a new solution actually delivers in practice. This includes not only evaluating the effect of additives like Stimulose, but also assessing the plant's current biological performance and identifying areas with improvement potential. With extensive experience in feedstock analysis and process optimisation, and with instruments used at facilities worldwide, we can offer evaluations that are both practical and solidly grounded," says Dr. Jing Liu, CEO of BPC Instruments.

SixRing, which is in the commercialisation phase of Stimulose, intends to include BPC's assessment package in customer agreements in the EU and UK markets with a term of twelve months or longer. The package covers both an initial performance benchmark and follow-up reviews during the first year of operation.

"We're very pleased to partner with BPC. Their methodology and instruments represent the most reliable way to benchmark efficiency and they bring the credibility and analytical rigour that producers need, and make our customers quickly realise measurable benefits," says Scott Treadwell, President of SixRing.

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to 90 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

