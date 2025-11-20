BPC Instruments secures new order for several BPC Go units from a international energy group

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) has received a new order valued at approximately SEK 0.9 million for several BPC Go units from a major international energy group active in industrial biomethane production. The client operates Denmark's most established biomethane portfolio.

The new order strengthens the client's analytical and monitoring capabilities across its biomethane facilities, most of which are located in Denmark, one of Europe's most advanced markets for industrial biomethane production. The group operates several industrial-scale plants in the region, and as the portfolio continues to evolve, the need for reliable and comparable data is growing. BPC Go provides the high-quality data required for process optimisation and substrate evaluation in industrial environments. When combined with earlier orders placed this year, the total order value amounts to approximately SEK 1.8 million.

"We continue to see rising demand for BPC Go among international energy groups. The repeated orders this year, including from operators managing Denmark's largest biomethane portfolio, show the trust placed in our technology and the value it brings to industrial-scale operations. Since its launch in 2022, BPC Go has become a versatile tool used across a wide range of applications, from research environments to fully commercial facilities," says Jing Liu, CEO at BPC Instruments.

Revenue from the order is expected to be recognised in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to 90 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

