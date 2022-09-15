BOTINKIT Announces to be The Global Partner of Worldchefs and Club des Chefs des Chefs

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOTINKIT, a food-tech startup from Shenzhen, China, joined two leading culinary organizations as a global partner this year, Worldchefs in July and, just two months later, the Club des Chefs des Chefs (CCC) in September.

Founded in 2021, BOTINKIT is creating the world's first robot-based digital Chinese food ecosystem to use digital technologies to create recipes through a combination of robotics and the application of computational power to the analysis of flavors, inspiring unprecedented food creativity from chefs worldwide. The partnership with the two global organizations will help facilitate access to well-targeted chef communities, further enhancing gastronomic communication, and digitalizing the delivery of meals created by renowned chefs to restaurants and homes around the world.

Worldchefs is a dynamic global network of 110 chef associations worldwide. Since its inception, it has been one of the leaders in the global high-end catering industry. As a major international membership of culinary professionals, Worldchefs is dedicated to advancing the profession and leveraging the influence of chefs for the betterment of the industry and humanity at large.

As the most respected culinary organization in the world, Club des Chefs des Chefs is a non-profit association which brings together 27 chefs of heads of states from all over the world. Its mission is to develop friendship and cooperation between these chefs of heads of state and promote national cuisines and gastrodiplomacy. Club des Chefs des Chefs' members meet one a year in a different country to discover its gastronomy and culture and to meet the local head of state.

BOTINKIT will join hands with Worldchefs and Club des Chefs des Chefs to bring people a richer food experience, promote the art of food, and make far-reaching contributions to the further development of world's many cuisines.

