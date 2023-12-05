Body Lotion Market to Reach $85.3 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Change in lifestyles characterized by urbanization, increase in pollution, and hectic routines have led to surge in skin-related concerns. These factors contribute to dry & stressed skin, prompting a surge in demand for body lotions. Consumers seek skincare solutions to combat these issues, making body lotions a vital part of their daily grooming regimen. As a result, the body lotion market experiences growth due to the need for skin hydration & protection in modern lifestyles.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Body Lotion Market Type (Dry Skin, Oily Skin, Normal Skin, Sensitive Skin, Others), By End User (Male, Female, Kids), By Packaging (Bottles, Tubes, Pumps, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online Channel, Others)". According to the report, the global body lotion market was valued at $56.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $85.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in awareness about skin health & adoption of healthier lifestyle are the prime factors for growth of body lotion market. With widespread knowledge about the skin problems that arise from insufficient skincare, consumers are becoming more aware about the damage it does to skin health. Change in climate and increase in direct exposure to sunlight leads to various skin disorders such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. To combat this, consumers are seeking out new ways to defend against these factors. The body lotion market trends reflect a growing demand for natural and sustainable formulations, with an emphasis on clean and cruelty-free products. In addition, there is increase in focus on innovative textures and multi-functional benefits, addressing various skin concerns. Brands are further incorporating technology, such as smart packaging, to enhance user experience and engagement.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $56.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $85.3 billion CAGR 4.3 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Type, End User, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and region Drivers Increase in awareness toward body care Rise in technology in cosmetic industry Restraints Government regulation and compliance challenges Sustainability challenges Opportunities Personalized personal care products

The dry skin segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

As per type, the dry skin segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more the one-fourth of the global body lotion market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Body lotions are increasingly used to treat dry skin problems, due to presence of hydrating & moisturizing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and ceramides. However, the sensitive skin segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032. Brands are introducing a variety of new body lotion products to address skin concerns unique to the skin type. Many skincare products use ingredients for infusing fragrances and paraben mix which cause numerous allergies to people with sensitive skin.

The female segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Depending on gender, the female segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global body lotion market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. As a key consumer demographic, females shape trends, prompting brands to innovate and cater to their ever-evolving skincare needs in this competitive beauty sector. However, the male segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032. Increase in awareness among males about skincare and adoption of healthier lifestyle are the key factors contributing to the segmental growth.

The bottle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By packaging, the bottle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global body lotion market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Bottle body lotion packaging trends include a shift toward sustainable materials, with brands opting for recyclable or eco-friendly bottle options. However, the pump segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032. Modern body lotion packaging favor pump dispensers for their ease of use and precise dosage. The packaging often incorporates eco-friendly materials, aligning with sustainability goals.

The supermarket and hypermarket segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

According to distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global body lotion market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Hypermarkets & supermarkets are responding by expanding their product offerings to align with these trends, creating dedicated sections for organic & specialty body lotions to meet evolving consumer expectations. However, the online channel segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032. Online sales channels are becoming an increasingly popular choice owing to the numerous advantages they offer. With advances in technologies and integration of AI & machine learning to gather consumer data that enhance their shopping experience, online sales channels help companies increase their consumer relations.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region wise, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global body lotion market revenue in this region. Increase in consumer awareness about skincare routines and demand for multifunctional body lotions, offering additional benefits such as anti-aging or sun protection, are notable trends. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032. There is surge in demand for personalized and region-specific formulations, reflecting the cultural diversity and preferences within the Asia-Pacific skincare market.

Leading Market Players: -

Procter & Gamble Company

Groupe Clarins

Hindustan Unilever Limited

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Revlon, Inc.

Avon Products, Inc

Coty Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global body lotion market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant position in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

