BlueNord: Positive Preliminary Results on HEMJ Well

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to stock exchange notice published on 17 June 2024 by BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") about the successful spudding of the Harald East Middle Jurassic ("HEMJ") step-out well in the Eastern part of the producing field Harald.

The Company is pleased to announce that the well has been successfully drilled and is expected to be completed for production shortly. The well encountered 48 meters of good quality sand reservoir containing gas condensate. The well is expected to be brought on stream this year in connection with the Tyra start-up. The preliminary results from the well are promising and the volume potential will be further assessed when the well is on production.

"I am very pleased with the preliminary results from the HEMJ well and look forward to the well being completed and on production," said Miriam Lykke, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord.

"Pending further data and final results, the HEMJ well is expected to increase production from the Harald field in the Danish Underground Consortium (the 'DUC'), extend the life of the Harald hub and contribute to energy security of supply in Denmark and Europe."

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

